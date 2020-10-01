Genshin Impact: How To Find The Souvenir Shop In Moonstadt?

Most of the Action Role Playing Games involve purchasing a lot of times from many of the vendor shops. The same is the case with Genshin Impact and one of the very first merchants/vendors that the players will meet is Marjorie, who is the owner of the Souvenir shop in mondstatd. Players can purchase gold, silver, weapon ascension materials, and much more. Continue reading to know how to find the souvenir shop in mondstrat.

Souvenir Shop in Mondstatd

The first thing that new players need to do to purchase items at the Souvenir shop is to finish playing for approximately 60 minutes and complete the Prologue: Act I. After getting through that phase in the game, finding Marjorie becomes accessible, who is the Souvenir Shop owner in Mondstadt.

On the map, it will be marked as a diamond and can be found at the city's eastern side. Marjorie only has a limited amount of items and as for the liyue souvenir shop; it can be found in the liyue harbor.

Genshin Impact Souvenir Shop Items List

Agnidus Agate Sliver (10 Anemo Sigils)

Varunada Lazurite Sliver (10 Anemo Sigils)

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver (10 Anemo Sigils)

Shivada Jade Sliver (10 Anemo Sigils)

Prithiva Topaz Sliver (10 Anemo Sigils)

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver (10 Anemo Sigils)

Tile of Decarabian's Tower (4 Anemo Sigils)

Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth (4 Anemo Sigils)

Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator (4 Anemo Sigils)

Memory of Roving Gales (225 Anemo Sigils)

Northlander Sword Prototype (225 Anemo Sigils)

Mora (1 Anemo Sigil)

Other main types of items that the players should consider getting at these Souvenir Shops are the Slivers that are used for the character ascension. Different Slivers are used depending on the element of each party member. To download Genshin Impact, different methods are available for each platform.

PC players can directly download from the official site of miHoYo, PlayStation 4 players head over to the PSN store to download it for free as well. Android and iOS users can go to their Google Play Store and App Stores and download it from there for free. Genshin Impact is completely free to play and can be downloaded on all these platforms free of cost.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo