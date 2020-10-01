Star Wars Squadrons: Overview, Pre-order Details, PC Requirements And More

EA is all set to launch its newest installment for its Star Wars franchise. After a year of releasing Star Wars: Fallen Order, EA has come up with a new Star Wars game for their fans -- Star Wars: Squadrons. This game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game supports cross-platform play, so players using any console or platform can squad up or battle it out against each other. This game will also be available to play on VR for PS4 and PC.

Star Wars Squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons is going to be a first-person perspective game. The story in the game originates and revolves around two pilots from opposing squadrons, one from Republic’s Vanguard Squadron and the other from Empire’s Titan Squadron. Players must register themselves as fighter pilots and play through the story campaign of the game.

The campaign takes place after the Battle of Endor has ended and The Death Star 2 has been destroyed. Players will be able to pilot ships from both the New Republic and Imperial Fleets. The game will also feature a multiplayer mode which will include an action-heavy 5v5 multiplayer aerial battle, massive fleet battles, and more.

Star Wars Squadrons Features

Star Wars Squadrons will be introducing a number of new game modes, locations, starfighters, and more in the latest installment. Check out what all is coming to Star Wars Squadrons below:

Locations:

Yavin Prime

Esseles

Nadiri Dockyards

Sissubo

Galitan

Zavian Abyss

Game Modes:

Story campaign

5v5 multiplayer dogfight

Fleet Battles

Starfighters:

Republic Hangar:

T-65 X-wing Starfighter

BTL Y-wing Bomber

RZ-1 A-wing Interceptor

UT-60D U-wing Support Craft

Imperial Hangar:

TIE/LN Fighter

TIE/SA Bomber

TIE/IN Interceptor

TIE/RP Reaper

Star Wars Squadrons Pre Order Details and Release Date

Star Wars Squadrons is available for pre-order right now for the price of $40. The game has made cosmetics an integral part, and they will be providing a set of bonuses for the players that pre-order the game. The release date has been set for 2nd October 2020 for Star Wars Squadrons. Check out the cosmetic bonuses for preordering Star Wars Squadrons below:

New Republic Recruit Flight Suit (Epic)

Imperial Ace Flight Suit (Epic)

The New Republic Recruit Starfighter Skins (Rare)

Imperial Ace Starfighter Skins (Rare)

New Republic Recruit Decal (Common)

Imperial Ace Decal (Common)

Star Wars Squadron PC requirements

Here are the suggested PC requirements for Star Wars Squadrons by EA:

Minimum (non-VR)

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel i5 6600k

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

