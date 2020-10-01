Star Wars Squadrons: Overview, Pre-order Details, PC Requirements And More

EA is all set to launch its newest installment for its Star Wars franchise. After a year of releasing Star Wars: Fallen Order, EA has come up with a new Star Wars game for their fans -- Star Wars: Squadrons. This game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game supports cross-platform play, so players using any console or platform can squad up or battle it out against each other. This game will also be available to play on VR for PS4 and PC.
Star Wars Squadrons is going to be a first-person perspective game. The story in the game originates and revolves around two pilots from opposing squadrons, one from Republic’s Vanguard Squadron and the other from Empire’s Titan Squadron. Players must register themselves as fighter pilots and play through the story campaign of the game.
The campaign takes place after the Battle of Endor has ended and The Death Star 2 has been destroyed. Players will be able to pilot ships from both the New Republic and Imperial Fleets. The game will also feature a multiplayer mode which will include an action-heavy 5v5 multiplayer aerial battle, massive fleet battles, and more.
Star Wars Squadrons will be introducing a number of new game modes, locations, starfighters, and more in the latest installment. Check out what all is coming to Star Wars Squadrons below:
Republic Hangar:
Imperial Hangar:
Star Wars Squadrons is available for pre-order right now for the price of $40. The game has made cosmetics an integral part, and they will be providing a set of bonuses for the players that pre-order the game. The release date has been set for 2nd October 2020 for Star Wars Squadrons. Check out the cosmetic bonuses for preordering Star Wars Squadrons below:
Here are the suggested PC requirements for Star Wars Squadrons by EA:
