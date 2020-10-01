Is Genshin Impact Coming To Xbox? Know What The Developer Has To Say

One of the most popular newly launched games, Genshin Impact was able to attract a lot of players in a short span of time since its release on September 28. The game comes with many new interfaces such as the Battle Pass system, characters and more that have intrigued quite a lot of players. However, the game is only released on PS4, Microsoft (PC), iOS and Android. This is the reason why many Xbox players are wondering, "is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox?

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based MMORPG game which is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The free-to-play game is currently only available on platforms like PlayStation 4, Microsoft (PC), iOS and Android, and Xbox has seemly left out. As of now, it is quite evident that the game developer company miHoYo is not planning to release an Xbox version of Genshin Impact.

The developer in a recent interview with Game Rant shared some details about the game's future. The organisation said, “We have plans regarding next-gen consoles, and we will be announcing them as these plans take shape. We do not currently have plans to release the game on Xbox”. This shatters almost all expectations Genshin Impact release on Xbox. As per the report by Game Rant, the developers are not working on the Xbox version of the game and it only seems that the statement about the "next-gen consoles" means PS5.

Nevertheless, the game is not only left out its release on Xbox, but other platforms like Nintendo Switch and Steam have also been left out. However, the game will soon release on Nintendo Switch, as per the interview, but there is no release date provided by the organisation. So, the gaming community of Xbox and Steam who are eager to play Genshin Impact can play this game on their PC or PS4. The MMORPG game can also be played on iOS and Android smartphones. This means that players with a good internet connection and incredible smartphone/ tablet specifications will be run the game smoothly.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

