Genshin Impact Stormterror Lair: Follow This Guide To Get All The Orbs

Genshin Impact is the latest free to play RPG game from the developers and publishers miHoYo who are well known due to their previous title, Honkai Impact 3rd. It was released on September 28, 2020, for PC, PS4, Android, and iOS platforms with the Nintendo Switch version still to be announced.

Genshin Impact is an open-world fantasy game based on the gacha game mechanics of looting. The map is very huge just like that of an MMORPG game. Players get to choose from 24 characters and control up to four characters at the same time.

Also read | Genshin Impact Battle Pass System Guide: How To Get A Battle Pass?

Genshin Impact Stormterror Lair Guide

Also read | Genshin Impact: Wheat Finding And Grinding Locations; Check Out The Full Guide Here

Stormterrors Lair Location 1: Head to the location in the map as shown in the video above and you will see a pillar. Climb on it to obtain the orb.

Stormterrors Lair Location 2: For the next one, players need to go at the warp point. User stamina boosting food to climb on the top of the large pillars near the warp point.

Stormterrors Lair Location 3: Near to this location, you will see a rock formation. All you need to do is climb up to the middle rock formation and jump from it to receive the Anemoculus.

Stormterrors Lair Location 4: Next location as shown in the video, is at the centre of this area. Not required to climb up the tower. Down below a little cave will be visible. Inside this, you can obtain the orb.

Also read | COD Cold War Zombie Trailer Released: Will It Be Available With The Beta Version?

Stormterrors Lair Location 5: Same as the previous one, the next orb is at the centre of the area. Climb the tower as shown in the video and jump off to obtain the 5th orb.

Stormterrors Lair Location 6: The last one is towards the way up to Stormterror’s Lair. Between the upper and lower part, jump under this location as shown in the video to get the orb. There is also a ruin guard there, so players need to be ready to fight.

Genshin Impact Download

PC players can download Genshin Impact directly from the official site of miHoYo and the PS4 players can go to the PSN store to download it for free as well. For Android and iOS users, they can easily download from their respective Google Play Store and App Store. Genshin Impact is completely free to play and can be downloaded on all these platforms free of cost.

Also read | Fortnite Halloween Skins; Learn About The New Skins Coming To Fortnite This Spooky Season

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo