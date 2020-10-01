Genshin Impact Souvenir Shops: How To Find Souvenir Shop In Liyue?

In Genshin Impact, there are shops known as souvenir shops, which are the only places to get access to some specific items in the game. Amongst these items, some are used to level up the characters which include crystals like Agnidus Agate Silver. Continue reading to know some of these shop locations.

Genshin Impact: All you need to know about Souvenir Shops

These souvenir shops can be located in each of the big cities or nations. Players will encounter the earliest souvenir shop in Mondstadt. Inside these shops, crystals for the ascension of characters can be found which include The Shivada Jade Silver and Vajrada Amethyst Silver. Each of these crystals will cost around 10 Anemo Sigils. To obtain these Anemo Sigils, players will have to explore a lot and find the Statues of The Seven or find treasure chests that are spread throughout the world. Players will be able to find a lot of vendors like this one, which are scattered around the Genshin Impact world and sell a long list of items that will be required through the entire gameplay.

Liyue Souvenir Shop

The only currency that you can use to purchase items from Souvenir Shops in Mondstadt is the Anemo Sigils. These shops always have a limited number of items that you can purchase with the exception of one item known as Mora (can be purchased as many times as a player wants)

With Wind Comes Glory Souvenir Shop: This Souvenir Shop can be easily found in Mondstadt. The items from this shop can only be purchased by using Anemo Sigils.

Mingxing Jewelry Souvenir Shop: This Souvenir Shop can be easily found in Liyue Harbor. The items from this shop can only be purchased by using Geo Sigils.

Genshin Impact Download

PC players can download Genshin Impact directly from the official site of miHoYo and the PS4 players can go to the PSN store to download it for free as well. For Android and iOS users, they can easily download from their respective Google Play Store and App Store. Genshin Impact is completely free to play and can be downloaded on all these platforms free of cost.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo