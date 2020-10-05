Genshin Impact Wolf Of The North Challenge Guide: How To Challenge The Weekly Boss?

Genshin Impact developed by miHoYo is undoubtedly one of the most popular newly launched games. The free-to-play game has several innovative interfaces which not only intrigue a player, but it also gets them hooked with a good storyline. With so many challenges and in-game missions, the MMORPG game is full of thrilling adventures. However, recently players are wondering about "Genshin Impact Wolf of the North." If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Genshin Impact Wolf of the North Challenge

Genshin Impact has completed its first week after the launch on September 28, 2020. And now, players are enabled to enter into a new Weekly Challenge to fight against a very strong boss, called Andrius or Boreas. Nevertheless, to unlock the challenge, a player has to be Adventure Rank 21 and should have completed a few story acts. Yes, you will have to complete Act III of the Prologue Archon Quest and Act 1 of Amber's Story Quest to unlock Razor's quest. Now, you will have to finish the Razor questline, which will then enable you to challenge Andrius.

Andrius or the Wolf of the North (his official title) is one of the Four Winds protecting Mondstadt. He is strong, and it can be quite challenging for a player to defeat him. Nevertheless, the brave souls who defeat the Wolf of the North will receive some mesmerizing rewards.

However, you will have to 60 Original Resin as a Trounce Blossom emerges. The Trounce Blossoms are like Ley Line Blossoms when you complete a Blossom of Revelation or Wealth. You also have a choice of not spending the 60 Original Resin on the reward.

Apart from this, there are in total of 2 Weekly Bosses; Andrius and Dvalin, as of now. Even if you have defeated Dvalin before, you can still go again to challenge him to earn the rewards as they respawn every Monday. However, make sure you have enough of Original Resin before lusting for rewards.

