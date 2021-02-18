Genshin Impact: How To Get Jewelry Soup Recipe? A Step By Step Guide

In Genshin Impact, Jewelry Soup is just one of the Recipes you get the opportunity to make as a player. You’ll be able to make Jewelry Soup as a part of the Custodian of the Clouds quest activity. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get Jewelry Soup Recipe in Genshin Impact, what is Jewelry Soup Recipe and more.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Jewelry Soup is a Recipe that you can cook during the Custodian of the Clouds quest activity in Genshin Impact. It is one of the later main story quests currently available in the game. In the upcoming section, we’ll look at how to get Jewelry Soup Recipe in Genshin Impact.

How to get Jewelry Soup Recipe in Genshin Impact?

Before we learn about how to get Jewelry Soup Recipe in Genshin Impact, we would like to inform you that you need to get to a certain level before you can make the Jewelry Soup Recipe. But if you haven’t got to that level, yet you want to have a Jewelry Soup Recipe with you, then we have good news to tell you. For players who need Jewelry Soup, but have yet to make it to a particular level in the story, you can visit Harris at the camp near Dragonspine and purchase the soup from him. In the upcoming section, we’ll learn about the instructions for the players who got to a certain level called the Custodian of the Clouds quest to make Jewelry Soup Recipe.

To make the Jewelry Soup Recipe, you need to have ingredients such as 2 Snapdragon, 2 Tofu, and 1 Lotus Head. You’ll be able to find Snapdragon in both Liyue and Mondstadt. It will grow near rivers or on beaches. Generally, the best place to farm Snapdragon is along the coast directly to the east of Mt. Azoang in Liyue. You can purchase Tofu from the Second Life store just beside the second teleporter point in Liyue, or you can get it from Ms. Bai at Qingce Village. You’ll be able to find a lot of Lotus Head plants growing in the stepped pools of water at Luhua Pool. Check them all every couple of days and harvest anything you find there. The Jewelry Soup Recipe can then be made at any cooking fire, and when you eat the soup, it’ll increase the party’s defense by 88/107/126 for 300 seconds. This does not extend to other players in cooperative playing mode.

