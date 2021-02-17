Witcher 3 Potions: Check Out How To Use Potions In The Action Role-playing Game?

Witcher 3 is one of the top game releases by CD Projekt Red. Witcher 3 amassed many Game of the Year awards in the year of 2015. CD Projekt Red is also responsible for the latest action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 which was one of the most anticipated games of all time. Witcher 3 is also an action RPG game where the players get to decide the journey of Geralt the Witcher in a mysterious and blood-thirsty world. While going through this barrage of deadly foes the player will find the Witcher 3 potions as their best friend. Many players want to learn how to use Potions in Witcher 3.

Also read: 'Witcher 3' Best Ending: Here Is A Guide To Help You Get The Best Ending In The Game

Also read: Pokemon Go Charmander: Here's All You Need To Know About This Starter Pokemon

How to use potions in Witcher 3?

Potions are one of the crucial aspects of Witcher 3 and any RPG perhaps. These potions don’t just heal the player, but they also act as enhancers to boost certain abilities of Geralt. To use potions the players, need to either acquire the recipe for them or loot them from chests and other enemies. These potions can also be upgraded to provide an increased healing or ability bonus to the player. There are 15 types of potions in Witcher 3. Check out all the Witcher 3 Potions below:

Killer Whale White Honey Thunderbolt Tawny Owl Swallow Petri’s Philter Maribor Forest Golden Orilole Full Moon Cat Blizzard Black Blood Wraith Decoction Fiend Decoction Troll Decoction

There are two ways to use the Witcher 3 Potions, the first one is to select the Potion they want to use in the potions menu by pressing square on the PS4 and B on the Xbox One. The second way is by assigning any of the potions to the shortcuts tab and then the player can press up or down on the D-pad on any of the consoles to use the potions they have assigned. As said before Potions don’t just heal the player, they also provide a buff to the player’s abilities for a certain time, so the players should keep their playstyle in mind while assigning the potions to the shortcuts tab.

Gwent

Witcher 3 is one of the best-RPG games out there to date. The players get to play the long and expansive journey of Geralt, hunting down various types of dangerous monsters and connecting with many friends and foes along the way. CD Projekt Red hasn’t mentioned anything about a sequel for Witcher 3, but they have kept it alive by releasing one of the card games from The Witcher series. The card game is Gwent and is available to download on Google’s Play Store and iOS App Store.

Also read: Cold War Leaks: A New Cold War Open-world Game Mode, New Weapons And More

Also read: Genshin Impact Tohma: Check Out The New Genshin Impact Leaked Character Here