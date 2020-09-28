How To Play Genshin Impact With Friends? Multiplayer Mode Explained

While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world, bringing the film industry to its keens, the gaming industry, on the other hand, has been doing pretty well. The big players in the gaming industry are gearing up to release their next-gen consoles and game developers pushing games frequently making major headlines.

While indie games like Fall Guys and Among Us have become the whole rage recently, publisher miHoyo has now released the game Genshin Impact where players pick up the mantle of the traveler who is on a journey to find out what has happened to their sister. However, fans have been wondering the game can be played in a multiplayer setting.

Does Genshin Impact have a multiplayer mode?

Genshin Impact does have a multiplayer mode but gamers will have to level their rank up in order to do so. The multiplayer option in the game unlocks after the player has reached Adventurer Rank 16. Players should not confuse the two with the individual player rank as they grow separately from the overall rank in the game. In order to reach the Adventurer Rank, players need to spend time in the world-building of the game a couple of hours.

Image courtesy - Genshin Impact Twitter

Once players reach the multiplayer mode rank, they can simply enable it by clicking on the star icon which will be visible on the top left of the screen. If on PC, players can simply press 'F2' and access the multiplayer mode. On the other hand, the player one wishes to play Genshin Impact which will also need to unlock the Adventurer Rank in order to play the multiplayer mode.

The multiplayer mode of the game is pretty much synonymous with other games. Players can either direct join a team, accept a request, or deny it as they please. Whereas, the prerequisite of finding players by searching for their username is also available here. But, Genshin Impact only allows up to four players at a time. Although a multiplayer mode has been provided by the developers, players cannot complete the main quests while being in a team and have to go back to complete it on their own.

