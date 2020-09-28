How To Download Genshin Impact? Know All About This Latest Fantasy Game

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based free-to-play, open-world action RPG based on the fantasy genre. It is developed and published by the Chinese game development studio, miHoYo. In Genshin Impact, the main plot revolves around a traveller who is searching for the lost sibling. The character washes up on the shores of Teyvat and the story starts from there. Aside from this, many other main and side quests will be available. Players will be able to choose more than 30 companions to make their party of four players. Continue reading to know how to download Genshin Impact for different platforms.

Genshin Impact Download Steps

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:

Genshin Impact released today on September 28, 2020, and the servers are online. It is now free to play on PS4, PC, and mobile. An Adventurer’s Bundle pack was available right before releasing for the players to pre-load into the game. It cost £8.99 on PS4 and had the following bonuses:

Advanced character EXP material: Hero’s Wit ×15

Advanced weapon EXP material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20

Wish material: Acquaint Fate ×2

Currency: Mora ×150,000

Character EXP material: Adventurer’s Experience ×80

Weapon EXP material: Fine Enhancement Ore ×50

Food items: Northern Smoked Chicken ×10, Sautéed Matsutake ×10, Sweet Madame ×10, Tea Break Pancake ×10

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title. It will be an online/multiplayer game instead of being just a solo experience. Players won't experience an MMORPG as fundamentally it will be different from it. The developers are looking forward to creating a unique world for every player and anyone can choose to play along. Inviting friends will definitely be an option but when players return to their own world they will see it exactly as it was when they left to party with someone else. As for the Genshin Impact crossplay, it will support crossplay across all the platforms, console, and mobile which will allow people to join each other even with different versions of the game.

Dear Travelers,



Genshin Impact servers are now online across multiple platforms (PS4, iOS, Android, and PC).

Welcome to the world of Teyvat!



Head over to Genshin Impact's Official Site to download the game >>> https://t.co/loCPvhzzMf#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ZjDEBROyeh — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 28, 2020

