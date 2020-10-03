Genshin Impact: How To Redeem Codes? See Step-by-step Guide

One of the most popular newly launched games, Genshin Impact was able to attract a lot of players in a short span of time since its release on September 28. The game comes with many new interfaces such as the Battle Pass system, characters and more that have intrigued quite a lot of players. However, the game is only released on PS4, Microsoft (PC), iOS and Android and it is said to be inspired by Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Apart from this, Genshin Impact is full of incredible characters, powers, plants, items, and more that provide users with challenging consequences. And now, many players are wondering about "how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has an interface where players receive Promo codes after reaching Adventure Rank 10. These Promo codes can be redeemed to obtain various rewards, items and more. However, before you go to redeem your code for Genshin Impact, you will have to log in to your account and make sure you have created a character in the game and have linked your miHoYo account in the User Center. If not, then you will be unable to redeem the code.

Redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Reach Adventure Rank 10

Now, visit the Genshin Impact promo code redeem page

Here, you will have to pick the server in which you play the game

Then, enter the nickname of the character and promo code

Finally, press "Redeem."

As per miHoYo, once you have redeemed a code, you will receive the reward item via in-game mail. However, you must pay attention to the redemption conditions and validity period of the redemption code as the redeem codes in Genshin Impact cannot be redeemed after it expires. Also, each code can only be used once and the same character cannot use redemption codes of the same type more than once. The game developer also states that after redeeming a code, the redemption cannot be revoked, so make sure you log into the correct account before redeeming the code. Nevertheless, you can contact Customer Service

