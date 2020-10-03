Genshin Impact: How To Find Nameless Treasure In MMORPG Game?

Genshin Impact is about to finish its first week since its launch on September 28, 2020. The newly-launched game has given the gaming community something new despite it being a free-to-play game. Genshin Impact is deemed by many to be a rip off of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, with its innovative take at the Battle Pass system and unlocking Multiplayer mode, it stands true to its nature. Apart from this, Genshin Impact is full of incredible characters, powers, plants, items, and more that provide users with challenging consequences. And now, many players are wondering about "how to find Nameless Treasure in Genshin Impact?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to find Nameless Treasure in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is full of secret treasures and items everywhere in the game. Nameless Treasure in Genshin Impact is one of these hidden items in the game. This treasure comes in three different locations and to find all three Nameless items. So, here are details about all three Nameless Treasure locations as well as their puzzle solutions.

Dunyu Ruins

The first Nameless Treasure in Genshin Impact can be found at Dunyu Ruins which is located underwater. So, to get the item, you will have to drain the water of Dunyu Ruins. To drain water, light four torches around the ruins. It is worth noting some of these torches are hidden out of sight, so check around carefully for them. Once the torch is lit, you will then need to activate the Geo Element Node to start draining the water level. Then, go to the pool and find three spirits, then lead them into three locations. This will then lower a forcefield allowing you to get the chest that contains the Nameless treasure.

Lingju Pass

Now, you have to head towards the next location which is the Lingju Pass. However, you will need the help of the NPC who has been captured by enemies. So, go to the western part of Lingju Pass to help him escape. Defeat the enemies to get to the chest and obtain a key to unlock the cage and free the NPC. Once she is freed, NPC will reward you with the location of the next Nameless Treasure item, which is located under the Giant Gold tree.

Qingxu Pool

The final location of Genshin Impact Nameless Treasure is located at the middle of the Qingxu Pool. Here you will be asked to break five different seals with Geo element, however, you will have to talk to a stone tablet. The tablet will reveal the 5 different locations of the seals. Once you break the seals, the chest will spawn next to the stone tablet.

As soon as you have found all the three Nameless Treasure items, you will need to go to Liyue Harbor. There you will find a Vendor called Linlang at Xigu Antiques that opens at 9 pm. Once you meet the Vendor, you will need to sell each item to him.

