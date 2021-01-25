Genshin Impact Inazuma Characters: A New Set Of Characters Is Joining The Teyvat Region

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and action-based battle system using elemental magic and a lot more. The latest update news about Genshin Impact is the addition of Inazuma characters into the game. Continue reading this article to find out about it and the current Genshin Impact tier list.

Genshin Impact Inazuma Characters

Inazuma is one of the 7 nations in the world of Teyvat. This city-state is known for worshipping the Raiden Shogun, Baal who is the Electro Archon along with also being the leader of the Inazuma Bakufu.

This country is described as a "tense" and "dangerous" environment by Atsuko who escaped this place and went to Liyue. She also goes on to discourage anyone to travel here. One of the other reasons why this is so is due to the fact that the Kanjobugyo conduct many assessments that all the citizens must pass if they want to get permission for leaving Inazuma.

Hu Tao – Zhongli's boss and a Pyro Polearm user from Liyue.

Mimi – A Hydro Catalyst from Inazuma.

Yunjin – A Geo Polearm user from Liyue.

Yaoyao – A magic-user from Liyue.

Sayu – An Anemo Claymore user from Inazuma.

Kazuha – A Anemo Sword user from Inazuma.

Rosaria – A Cyro Polearm user from Mondstadt.

Shenli – A Cyro Claymore user from Liyue.

Genshin Impact Tier List

Tier SS Diluc Attacker Weapon - Claymore Bennett - Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Sword Klee Attacker Weapon - Catalyst Childe(Tartaglia) Attacker Weapon - Bow Mona Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst Xingqui Support, Attacker Weapon - Sword Ganyu Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow Venti Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow

Tier S Keqing Attacker Weapon - Sword Fischl Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow Razor Attacker Weapon - Claymore Jean Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon: Sword Qiqi Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Zhongli Support Weapon - Polearm Albedo Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Ningguang Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst

Tier A Xinyan Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Xiangling Attacker, Support Weapon - Polearm Barbara Support, Healer Weapon - Catalysts Diona Support, Healer Weapon - Bow Chongyun Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Noelle Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Claymore Sucrose Support Weapon - Catalyst Beidou Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore

Tier B Kaeya AttackerSupport Weapon: Sword Lisa AttackerSupport Weapon: Catalyst Traveller(Anemo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Traveller(Geo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Amber Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow



Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



