Genshin Impact Inazuma Characters: A New Set Of Characters Is Joining The Teyvat Region

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and action-based battle system using elemental magic and a lot more. The latest update news about Genshin Impact is the addition of Inazuma characters into the game. Continue reading this article to find out about it and the current Genshin Impact tier list.
Genshin Impact Inazuma Characters
Inazuma is one of the 7 nations in the world of Teyvat. This city-state is known for worshipping the Raiden Shogun, Baal who is the Electro Archon along with also being the leader of the Inazuma Bakufu.
This country is described as a "tense" and "dangerous" environment by Atsuko who escaped this place and went to Liyue. She also goes on to discourage anyone to travel here. One of the other reasons why this is so is due to the fact that the Kanjobugyo conduct many assessments that all the citizens must pass if they want to get permission for leaving Inazuma.
- Hu Tao – Zhongli's boss and a Pyro Polearm user from Liyue.
- Mimi – A Hydro Catalyst from Inazuma.
- Yunjin – A Geo Polearm user from Liyue.
- Yaoyao – A magic-user from Liyue.
- Sayu – An Anemo Claymore user from Inazuma.
- Kazuha – A Anemo Sword user from Inazuma.
- Rosaria – A Cyro Polearm user from Mondstadt.
- Shenli – A Cyro Claymore user from Liyue.
Genshin Impact Tier List
- Tier SS
- Diluc
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Bennett -
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Sword
- Klee
- Attacker
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Childe(Tartaglia)
- Mona
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Xingqui
- Support, Attacker
- Weapon - Sword
- Ganyu
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Venti
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Tier S
- Keqing
- Fischl
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
- Razor
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Jean
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon: Sword
- Qiqi
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Zhongli
- Albedo
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Ningguang
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Tier A
- Xinyan
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Xiangling
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Polearm
- Barbara
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Catalysts
- Diona
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Bow
- Chongyun
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Noelle
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Claymore
- Sucrose
- Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Beidou
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Tier B
- Kaeya
- AttackerSupport
- Weapon: Sword
- Lisa
- AttackerSupport
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Traveller(Anemo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Traveller(Geo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Amber
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
Genshin Impact download
- For PC
- Download and open the PC Client Launcher file.
- Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now".
- Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher.
- Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files.
- Download the game.
- Finally, click on the game to start playing.
- For PS4
- To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store
- Search for Genshin Impact
- Hit download and the game will begin downloading.
- Once downloaded, let it finish the installation.
- Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.
- For iOS and Android
- Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store
- Search for Genshin Impact
- Click on Install
- once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading
- Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed.
- Once finished, you will be able to play the game.
