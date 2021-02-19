Genshin Impact Incomplete Writing Puzzle: Know All About This Writing Puzzle

When you come across the Qingce village in Genshin Impact, you’ll be encountering the Incomplete Writing Puzzle near the Teleport Waypoint. You can identify this Puzzle when you see the five dragon stone statue. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to solve the Incomplete Writing Puzzle in Genshin Impact, what is Incomplete Writing Puzzle and more.

Genshin Impact Incomplete Writing Puzzle has stumped many players. The puzzle isn't very clear in the game and the hints that the game normally gives you aren't much help either. When you look at this Puzzle for the first time, you’ll be stunned at how challenging it is to solve. The Incomplete Writing Puzzle is just like all the other Puzzles you’ve encountered up to this point. Solving it will eventually reward you with chests and rewards. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to solve the Incomplete Writing Puzzle in Genshin Impact.

How to solve the Incomplete Writing Puzzle in Genshin Impact?

You’ll be able to find the first Incomplete Writing lightning pillar is at the east side of the Qingce Village. The hint to solve this Incomplete Writing Puzzle is inside the manuscript of the lightning pillar which says, Rex Lapis overcame the Chi, but the Chi could not perish in its entirely. Thus did Rex Lapis conquer each of its facets in turn, its spirit was bound in the north, its bones were pinned in the south-east, its flesh was incarcerated in the north-west, its soul was fettered in the north-east, and its form was crushed in the south-west. The highlighted blue words are the hint and you have to translate the compass direction and use it in order to the dragon stone statue.

Top.

Bottom right.

Top left.

Top right.

Bottom left.

To solve it, you need to go to the first statue at the top and activate it. Then 2nd statue on the bottom right, then 3rd statue at the top left, then 4th statue at the top right and last, go to the 5th statue at the bottom left. If you missed the order, you can always reset the statue by activating all of them at once. After its completion, a Precious Chest will appear and you can loot it to get your rewards.

The other Puzzle is on the top of the highest mountain in the Qingce Village with a huge Tree on top of it. It takes time to reach the top of this mountain, so you need to be patient on climbing it. After you’ve reached the top, read the incomplete manuscript for the hint. The hint says, Here stands this statue, to watch in each direction. The wind-swept ruin, the snow-capped peak, the adepti’s abode, and the city of Liyue. The hint tells a specific location, and you need to activate those dragon stone statue that pointing to the particular location. The Statues doesn’t need to be in order to solve this puzzle. After you complete it, the Precious Chest will appear and you’ll get the necessary rewards.

