Genshin Impact Iron Sting: Know Everything About This 4-star Rarity Sword

Iron Sting is one of the rare weapons in Genshin Impact which can be found in the region of Liyue initially. Having the right type of weapons for every character is crucial as the battle outcomes in this game are hugely dependent on them. Here is everything you need to know about this 4-star rarity sword in Genshin Impact.

Also read | How To Become Shadow In Fortnite And Haunt Your Opponents?

Genshin Impact Iron Sting

According to the game lore, this Iron Sting is one of the long-bladed exotic rapiers which was found by the foreign traders in the Liyue. Along with being rare and powerful, it is also light, agile, and an extremely sharp weapon.

The basic attack and secondary stats are as follows:

Rarity: 4 Stars

4 Stars Base ATK (Lv.1): 42

42 Sec.Stat Type: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 36

36 Passive Name: Infusion Stinger

Infusion Stinger Refinement Mora Cost: 500,1000,2000,4000,0.

500,1000,2000,4000,0. Effect: Using this to deal Elemental Damage will increase all Damage by up to N percent for a duration of 6 seconds. The maximum number of times it can be stacked is 2 This effect can only occur once every second.

Using this to deal Elemental Damage will increase all Damage by up to N percent for a duration of 6 seconds. The maximum number of times it can be stacked is 2 This effect can only occur once every second. Materials needed to Forge: Northlander Sword Prototype Crystal Chunk White Iron Chunk



Also read | TFT Vi Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Vi In Season 10 TFT

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters: Venti, Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi

A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara

B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett

C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle

D-Tier Characters: Amber

Also read | TFT Moonlight Build: The Best Build Guide For Moonlight Origin

Genshin Impact Download Steps

PlayStation 4: Players can download Genshin Impact from the PlayStation Store completely free of charge. Just initiate the download and wait for the installation to finish.

iOS or Android: As in the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. For the players using an Apple device, they can find it in the App Store and the Android players can download it from the Google Play Store.

PC: PC gamers can download Genshin Impact by going to the game's official website. PC players can also checkout miHoYo's website for any Genshin Impact news, forums, and information on its characters and also for any of the upcoming patches and changes to the game.

Also read | TFT Divine Build: Best Build And Counters For The Divine Origin

Image Credits: genshin-impact.fandom.com

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo