Genshin Impact Jean Build: Know All About Jean's Best Anemo Support Build

Genshin Impact features many characters and the latest leaks are hinting at more upcoming 4 star and 5-star characters. For getting the best out of every one of them, it's important to play around their best attack and defense abilities. Continue reading to know all about Genshin Impact Jean build, her abilities, and constellations.

Also read | What Time Does Cold War Beta Start? Cold War Beta Release Dates, Time And Other Details

Genshin Impact Jean Build

Jean Passive Talents

Wind Companion: This gets unlocked at Ascension level 1. Hits from the Normal Attacks will have a 50% chance to regenerate HP which is around 15% of Jean's attack for all party members.

Let the Wind Lead: This gets unlocked at Ascension level 4. Using Dandelion Breeze will regenerate 20% of its Energy.

Guiding Breeze: This is unlocked Automatically. According to this ability, when a player gets Perfect looking achievement on a dish which has restorative effects, there will be a 12% chance to obtain double the amount of the dish made.

Also read | Fall Guys PS4 Controls: Here's Complete Guide To Simplistic Controls

Jean Constellations

Spiraling Tempest: Constellation Lv. 1. This increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after the player holds the weapon for more than 1 seconds and also increases the damage dealt by 40%.

People's Aegis: Constellation Lv. 2. Picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle will have all the party members' movement speed and attack speed increased by 15% for 15 seconds.

When the West Wind Arises: Constellation Lv. 3. This will increase the Dandelion Breeze level by 3.

Maximum upgrade level for this ability is 15.

Lands of Dandelion: Constellation Lv. 4. Within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze, all enemies have their Anemo RES decreased by 40%.

Outbursting Gust: Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Gale Blade by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Lion's Fang, Fair Protector of Mondstadt: Constellation Lv. 6. Incoming DMG is decreased by 35% within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze. After the player leaves the Dandelion Field, the effect will last for 3 attacks or 10s.

Also read | Star Wars Squadrons: How To Destroy Power System In Fleet Battles?

Anemo Support Build

This build plays around the Elemental Burst ability of Jean which maximizes her healing, along with reducing enemies' Elemental RES effect for the rest of the player's party members.

Weapon

The Flute: Normal or Charged Attacks grant Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100/125/150/175/200% attack damage to surrounding enemies. Harmonics last up to 30s, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5s.

Artifact Sets

Noblesse Oblige

(2) Elemental Burst damage +20%

(4) Using an Elemental Burst increase all party members' attack by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot be stacked so it stays as a one-time effect.

Also read | Apex Legends Aftermarket's Detailed Patch Notes You Must Check Out

Promo Image Credits: screenshot from Genshin Impact