Genshin Impact Keeping Wanmin's Patrons Fed: Here Is A Guide On This Food Delivery Quest

In Genshin Impact, for the quest of Keeping Wanmin's Patron Fed Lantern Rite Tale, the players will have to help out a Chef named Mao in delivering food. Proper and correct meals will have to be cooked for specific customers in order to celebrate the festival. Here's a guide on this quest.

Genshin Impact Keeping Wanmin's Patrons Fed

The very first thing for completing any quest is to activate it. For that, you will have to start by speaking to Chef Mao at the Wanmin Restuarant that is located in Liyue Harbor. Then follow these steps below:

You will be requested to go to Atsuko to deliver some food.

There is more than enough time to reach this location and you will not get lost either as there will be a golden trail on the ground.

After you make your way to this place, visit three customers and find out which food they want. Here are the three dishes: Squirrel Fish for Guanhai Lotus Flower Crisp for Zhihua Bamboo Shoot Soup for Wench Wang

Go back to Chef Mao and talk to him again.

Now he tells that he is too busy and can't make a Xiao Lantern. So you will need to make one for him.

You can just give him one of yours in case you already have one.

Hand over the lantern to him and the mission will be complete.

You will be rewarded with 30 Primogems, 20000 Mora, and 100 Festive Fever for the Lantern Rite Festival.

Genshin Impact Update

(All times below based on server time)

I. New Character 5-Star Character "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo) Vision: Anemo Weapon: Polearm Xiao is a yaksha Adeptus who defends Liyue. Also heralded as the "Conqueror of Demons" and "Vigilant Yaksha." Elemental Skill "Lemniscatic Wing Cycling": Xiao instantly lunges forward, dealing DMG to enemies in his path. This manoeuvre can also be executed in mid-air. Elemental Burst "Bane of All Evil": Xiao dons the Yaksha's Mask, giving him enhanced abilities at the cost of draining his health: He deals increased DMG, attacks are converted to Anemo DMG, and his jumping ability is greatly increased. During the event wish "Invitation to Mundane Life," from after the Version 1.3 update to 2021/02/17 15:59:59, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo) and the 4-star characters "Kätzlein Cocktail" Diona (Cryo), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), and "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro) will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased!

II. Rate-Boosted Characters 5-Star Character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro) Vision: Electro Weapon: Sword The Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing. Keqing has much to say about Rex Lapis' unilateral approach to policymaking in Liyue — but in truth, gods admire skeptics such as her quite a lot. During the event wish "Dance of Lanterns," from 2021/02/17 18:00:00 – 2021/03/02 15:59:59, the 5-star character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro) and the 4-star characters "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), "Trial by Fire" Bennett (Pyro), and "Shining Idol" Barbara (Hydro) will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased! More character event wishes to follow during Version 1.3.

III. New Equipment Primordial Jade Cutter (5-Star Sword) A ceremonial sword masterfully carved from pure jade. There almost seems to be an audible sigh in the wind as it is swung. During the event wish "Epitome Invocation," from after the Version 1.3 update to 2021/02/23 15:59:59, the event-exclusive 5-star sword Primordial Jade Cutter and the 5-star polearm Primordial Jade Winged-Spear will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased The staff of Homa (5-Star Polearm) A "firewood staff" that was once used in ancient and long-lost rituals. Lithic Spear (4-Star Polearm) A spear forged from the rocks of the Guyun Stone Forest. Its hardness knows no equal. Lithic Blade (4-Star Claymore) A greatsword carved and chiseled from the very bedrock of Liyue. The staff of Homa (Polearm), Lithic Spear (Polearm), and Lithic Blade (Claymore) will appear in future event wishes.

IV. New Events Take part in Version 1.3's flagship event, Lantern Rite, for the chance to obtain a free 4-star Liyue character of your choice! Gameplay Duration: 2021/02/10 10:00:00 – 2021/02/28 03:59:59 Event Rules: No Original Resin needed to take part. During the event period, Travelers can claim a 4-star Liyue character of their choice in "Stand by Me." Complete challenges in "Theater Mechanicus" to obtain Peace Talismans, which can be spent in the Xiao Market on rewards including Crown of Insight and a new namecard style "Celebration: Lantern-Light."



