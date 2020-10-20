Genshin Impact Klee Banner Release Date: Know Everything About This Banner Here

Genshin Impact is going to feature a brand new Banner known as Sparkling Steps. This Banner shows Klee who is a bomb-throwing, toddler with Pyro as her element. The previous banner was Ballad of Goblets Banner, which showed Venti. This new Sparkling Steps Banner is going to launch on October 20 along with offering an increase chance in getting Klee. Every five-star pull from banner will have a 50% chance to be Klee.
Genshin Impact Klee Banner Release Date
For the players who don’t get Klee on their first five-star pull, they will be guaranteed to obtain her on their second five-star pull. Along with everything else, players will also be able to get a 90-pull mercy, which means that they will surely get a five-star every 90 pulls. The most number of times that the player can make wishes without getting Klee is 180.
Just like the previous banner of Venti, the Ballad of Goblets banner, the Klee Banner will also include an increased chance at some of the four-star characters. One thing to remember is that 50% of all four-star characters that a player manages to pull will either be Xingqiu, Noelle, or Sucrose.
Before this Sparkling Steps Banner, the character Klee wasn't available in-game but players were still able to check out her gameplay when the game was in its beta stages while being at an Adventure Rank of 32.
Genshin Impact Tier List
S-Tier Characters
- Venti
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
- Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
- Diluc
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
- Elemental Burst: Dawn
- Fischl
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
- Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
- Qiqi
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
- Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune
A-Tier Characters
- Jean
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
- Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
- Keqing
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
- Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
- Traveller (Anemo)
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
- Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
- Xiangling
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
- Elemental Burst: Pyronado
- Razor
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
- Xaio
- Element: Ameno (wind)
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
- Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
- Mona
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
- Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
- Barbara
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin
- Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.
B-Tier Characters
- Traveller (Geo)
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
- Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
- Klee
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
- Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
- Chongyun
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
- Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
- Bennett
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
- Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage
C-Tier Characters
- Kaeya
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
- Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
- Lisa
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Violet Arc
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
- Beidou
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
- Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
- Ningguang
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
- Elemental Burst: Starshatter
- Sucrose
- Element: Anemo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
- Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
- Xingqiu
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
- Elemental Burst: Raincutter
- Noelle
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Breastplate
- Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time
D-Tier Characters
- Amber
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
- Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain
