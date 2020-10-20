Genshin Impact Klee Banner Release Date: Know Everything About This Banner Here

Genshin Impact is going to feature a brand new Banner known as Sparkling Steps. This Banner shows Klee who is a bomb-throwing, toddler with Pyro as her element. The previous banner was Ballad of Goblets Banner, which showed Venti. This new Sparkling Steps Banner is going to launch on October 20 along with offering an increase chance in getting Klee. Every five-star pull from banner will have a 50% chance to be Klee.

Genshin Impact Klee Banner Release Date

For the players who don’t get Klee on their first five-star pull, they will be guaranteed to obtain her on their second five-star pull. Along with everything else, players will also be able to get a 90-pull mercy, which means that they will surely get a five-star every 90 pulls. The most number of times that the player can make wishes without getting Klee is 180.

Just like the previous banner of Venti, the Ballad of Goblets banner, the Klee Banner will also include an increased chance at some of the four-star characters. One thing to remember is that 50% of all four-star characters that a player manages to pull will either be Xingqiu, Noelle, or Sucrose.

Before this Sparkling Steps Banner, the character Klee wasn't available in-game but players were still able to check out her gameplay when the game was in its beta stages while being at an Adventure Rank of 32.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

Venti Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Diluc Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught Elemental Burst: Dawn

Fischl Element: Electro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Qiqi Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune



A-Tier Characters

Jean Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Gale Blade Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Keqing Element: Electro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Traveller (Anemo) Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex Elemental Burst: Gust Surge

Xiangling Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Razor Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Xaio Element: Ameno (wind) Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Mona Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Barbara Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.



B-Tier Characters

Traveller (Geo) Element: Geo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth

Klee Element: Pyro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash

Chongyun Element: Cryo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star

Bennett Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage



C-Tier Characters

Kaeya Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz

Lisa Element: Electro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Violet Arc Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Beidou Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Ningguang Element: Geo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jade Screen Elemental Burst: Starshatter

Sucrose Element: Anemo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation

Xingqiu Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen Elemental Burst: Raincutter

Noelle Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Breastplate Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time



D-Tier Characters

Amber Element: Pyro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain



Promo Image Credits: miHoYo