Genshin Impact: Know How To Clean All The Stains For Cleanup At Dawn

One of the strangest quests in Genshin Impact will ask the players to clean up some stains at Dawn's Winery. Although it sounds like a pretty straight forward task, some players get a bit confused about this quest as to how they are supposed to clean up the stains all over the ground. Continue reading to know all about the quest to clean all the stains in Genshin Impact.

How to Clean all the Stains for Cleanup At Dawn

Follow these steps below to complete this quest:

First of all, get over to Dawn’s Winery on the map.

Next, there will be a nearby waypoint to which players can teleport to. Use that and then glide over to the house.

Now after entering from the front door, there will be a bunch of stains all over the floor.

For completing this quest, it is necessary to “clean all the stains”.

The best thing to do is to have a Water element character in the party.

The first floor of the house will have all four stains.

After locating a stain, all you need to do is and walk over to it and use the charged ability or Water move for removing the stain.

After repeating this process with all the four stains, speak with the Head Housemaid Adelinde.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters: Venti Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi

A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing, Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara

B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett

C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle

D-Tier Characters: Amber

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



