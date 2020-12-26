Genshin Impact Leaks For 1.3: Here Are All The Known Leaks For The 1.3 Update

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game that allows the player to control one of four interchangeable characters in a party. Switching between characters can be done quickly and during combat to the player to use several different combinations of skills and attacks. Here, you will know all about how to collect a Tomato basket in Fortnite.

Genshin Impact 1.3 Characters

Genshin Impact Leaks

Hu Tao is one of the upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact. According to the game lore, Hu Tao is the 77th Master of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor and she is someone who is causing trouble all the time. Just like every character who has their own stories, Hu Tao is talked about in the character stories of Qiqi and she mentioned that Hu Tao has a very "punch-able face".

Ganyu is another one of the upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact. She is an emissary and secretary for the Liyue Qixing. The first time she makes her appearance is in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Chapter 1, Act 2: Farewell, the Archaic Lord. She is introduced in the game as the secretary at Yuehai Pavilion. The blood of the Qilin, an illuminated beast, flows within her veins.

Leaks all weapons from 1.3 and Inazuma: (Bows) Bakufu - Kunwu - Moonfall - Monstad Wildsith (Beware his weapons are still in development and can totally change)

Leaked Catalysts from 1.3 and Inazuma: Bakufu - Kaliedo - Narukami - Wildsith

Leaked Catalysts from 1.3 and Inazuma: Jade

Leaked Swords from 1.3 and Inazuma: Bakufu - Boreas -Kunwu - Morax

Leaked Claymores and Polearm from 1.3 and Inazuma: Appease - Morax - Widsith - Regicide

Regarding Zhongli buffs Adjustments to Passive Talent “Dominance of Earth” Original Effect: Increases Planet Befall’s DMG by an amount equal to 33% of Zhongli’s Max HP. Post-Adjustment Effect: The DMG dealt by the following of Zhongli’s attacks will be increased based on his Max HP - Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG will be increased by 1.39% of Max HP. The Stone Stele, Resonance, and Holding Mode DMG of Dominus Lapidis will be increased by 1.9% of Max HP. Planet Befall’s DMG will be increased by 33% of Zhongli’s Max HP.

Adjustment to Dominus Lapidis’ Holding Mode Original Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects – Creates a shield of jade. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales are based on Zhongli’s Max HP and have 250% Geo DMG Absorption. Deals AoE Geo DMG. If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG. Post-Adjustment Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects – If the maximum number of Stone Steles has not yet been reached, it will create a Stone Stele. Creates a shield of jade. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales are based on Zhongli’s Max HP and have 150% Physical DMG and Elemental DMG Absorption. Deals AoE Geo DMG If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG.



