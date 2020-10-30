Genshin Impact Legend Of Shattered Halberd Full Location Guide

Genshin Impact is a game that contains hundreds of collectible items for its players. Books are also a type of collectible and most of them can just be purchased from a shop. One quest will ask the players to located all the installments of a book for receiving the 'Divine Halberd Mocks the Heavens achievement'. Continue reading to know all about it.

Also read | How To Get Aiden Pearce In Watch Dogs: Legions? When Will Character Arrive In-game?

Genshin Impact Legend of the Shattered Halberd Location

Also read | Xbox Gold Games: Know More About Free Gold Games For November 2020

Liyue: In the city of Liyue, players will be able to find the first, fourth, and fifth parts of the book. Just buy them from a shopkeeper is known as Jifang. Cost of these three parts is 9000 coins.

Wuwang Hill Players will find the second part of the book here. There will be a couple who are sitting in the coffeeshop-type area. Talk to them to get the book.

Liyue For the third part, come back to Liyue and go to a performer in this town. Just listen to all of his stories and he will give you part III. The name of this performer is Tea Master Liu Su:

Liyue Harbor For this one, open your quests then find “Justice, for Books’ Sake.” Now click the button on the bottom right. Upon travelling, you will receive the last part and the Divine Halberd Mocks the Heavens achievement as a reward.



Also read | PS Plus Games November 2020: List Of All Free PSN Games Releasing This November

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact Download can be easily done for the following platforms: PC, PS4, iOS, and Android. For the PS4, iOS, and Android systems, the players just need to go to their device's respective online store and install directly from there. As for the PC players, they can go to the official website of miHoYo and download the game from there. This official site is also the main place to know about any new updates which include the addition of new characters, fixing bugs, or more.

Also read | Warzone Spotter Scope Glitch: Learn How To Do This New Warzone Glitch