Genshin Impact Liben Location Guide: Kow How To Find Liben In Game

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha-based open-world video game which has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game has been getting a lot of popularity recently and the players want to know about its challenges. The players have been asking a lot of questions about Genshin Impact Luben location. To help them, we have decided to answer these questions right here.

Genshin Impact Liben location guide

The players have been asking about Genshin Impact Liben location for a long time now. This is because the makers introduced a new Marvelous Merchandise Event that required the players to find Liben through the map. Reportedly, the Luben location keeps changing daily. But we have listed down Genshin Impact Liben location below. This Liben was spotted on October 26, so rush to this location before it disappears from there. Here is the Genshin Impact Liben location guide.

The people have found Genshin Impact Liben location now. They have been going to On the flower shop that has been located near the gate of Mondstadt. Reach Mondstadt and try to find find a guy with purple dresses. This guy will give you all the required information for Marvelous Merchandise Event. Currently, there are no fixed set of rewards that the players have been getting for completing this new challenge.

Find Liben at various locations in the map

Submit the required materials to Liben

You can receive up to 7 different Boxes o' Marvels. From the box, you can get rewards.

* Once the event is over, any unused chances to open Boxes o' Marvels will be lost.

Genshin Impact tier list

S Tier

Keqing Diluc Venti Qiqi Mona Jean A Tier Klee Chongyun Barbara Fischl Razor Xiangling

B Tier

Protagonist Ningguang Xingqiu Sucrose Lisa Noelle

C Tier

Protagonist Bennett Amber Beidou Kaeya

More about Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players have also been searching about Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting recently. This is because they want to know which of these two swords is better. Choosing the sword is based according to the player’s gameplay. Thus we have listed down all the stats about the two swords. Compare these stats and choose who is the winner of Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting for you. Here are some stats to make your Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting choice easier in Ganshin Impact. The main description of Iron Sting says that this sword is an exotic long-bladed rapier that managed to reach into Liyue via foreign traders. Some of its popular qualities include being extremely light, agile, and sharp. This is one of the most used swords in the game and the players seem to love it.

Base ATK (Lv.1): 42

Secondary Stat Type: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat (Lv.1): 36

