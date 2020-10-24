Genshin Impact Resin Changes In Upcoming 1.1 Update You Must Know About

Genshin Impact released on September 28, 2020, and has been a huge success since then. Within a month the game will be making more than $100 million. Although the game is making tides in the gaming community, there is one main issue in the game with how it distributes Resin. It is an in-game resource that is used for enabling activities present in the end-game. Continue reading to know all about the upcoming resign changes.
Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed - Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest
Genshin Impact Resin Changes
Also read | Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Date, Gameplay And Other Additional Information
The dragon boss Dvalin will drop a chest when you kill him, for instance, but you'll have to spend 60 Resin to open it and see what's inside. The maximum amount of Resin you can currently carry prior is 120, however, and it regenerates an extremely slow rate of 1 Resin every eight minutes.
In the end, when players defeat the dragon boss Dvalin, he drops a chest which requires a total of 60 Resin for opening and obtaining the rewards inside. But the maximum amount of Resign that a player can currently carry is 120. Since the resign regeneration rate 1 Resin for every eight minutes, it is extremely slow and causes delay in completing many of the objectives in the game.
To fix this major issue, the company is releasing 1.1 update. There are a lot of other features and some new characters which will be introduced in this update. The amount of Original Resign required to complete the weekly battle pass challenge is also getting reduced from 1600 to 1200, along with increasing the maximum Resign holding capacity from 120 to 160.
Genshin Impact Download Steps for PS4, Mobile, and PC
- PlayStation 4: Players can download Genshin Impact from the PlayStation Store completely free of charge. Just initiate the download and wait for the installation to finish.
- iOS or Android: As in the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. For the players using an Apple device, they can find it in the App Store and the Android players can download it from the Google Play Store.
- PC: PC gamers can download Genshin Impact by going to the game's official website. PC players can also checkout miHoYo's website for any Genshin Impact news, forums, and information on its characters and also for any of the upcoming patches and changes to the game.
Also read | Apex Legends: Can You Get 20 Kill Badge In Fight Or Fright Event?
Genshin Impact Tier List
S-Tier Characters
- Venti
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
- Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
- Diluc
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
- Elemental Burst: Dawn
- Fischl
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
- Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
- Qiqi
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
- Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune
A-Tier Characters
- Jean
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
- Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
- Keqing
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
- Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
- Traveller (Anemo)
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
- Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
- Xiangling
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
- Elemental Burst: Pyronado
- Razor
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
- Xaio
- Element: Ameno (wind)
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
- Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
- Mona
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
- Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
- Barbara
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin
- Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.
B-Tier Characters
- Traveller (Geo)
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
- Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
- Klee
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
- Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
- Chongyun
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
- Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
- Bennett
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
- Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage
C-Tier Characters
- Kaeya
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
- Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
- Lisa
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Violet Arc
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
- Beidou
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
- Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
- Ningguang
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
- Elemental Burst: Starshatter
- Sucrose
- Element: Anemo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
- Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
- Xingqiu
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
- Elemental Burst: Raincutter
- Noelle
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Breastplate
- Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time
D-Tier Characters
- Amber
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
- Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain
Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 23 - Oct 27: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?
Promo Image Credits: miHoYo