Genshin Impact Resin Changes In Upcoming 1.1 Update You Must Know About

Genshin Impact released on September 28, 2020, and has been a huge success since then. Within a month the game will be making more than $100 million. Although the game is making tides in the gaming community, there is one main issue in the game with how it distributes Resin. It is an in-game resource that is used for enabling activities present in the end-game. Continue reading to know all about the upcoming resign changes.

Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed - Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest

Genshin Impact Resin Changes

Also read | Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Date, Gameplay And Other Additional Information

The dragon boss Dvalin will drop a chest when you kill him, for instance, but you'll have to spend 60 Resin to open it and see what's inside. The maximum amount of Resin you can currently carry prior is 120, however, and it regenerates an extremely slow rate of 1 Resin every eight minutes.

In the end, when players defeat the dragon boss Dvalin, he drops a chest which requires a total of 60 Resin for opening and obtaining the rewards inside. But the maximum amount of Resign that a player can currently carry is 120. Since the resign regeneration rate 1 Resin for every eight minutes, it is extremely slow and causes delay in completing many of the objectives in the game.

To fix this major issue, the company is releasing 1.1 update. There are a lot of other features and some new characters which will be introduced in this update. The amount of Original Resign required to complete the weekly battle pass challenge is also getting reduced from 1600 to 1200, along with increasing the maximum Resign holding capacity from 120 to 160.

Genshin Impact Download Steps for PS4, Mobile, and PC

PlayStation 4: Players can download Genshin Impact from the PlayStation Store completely free of charge. Just initiate the download and wait for the installation to finish.

Players can download Genshin Impact from the PlayStation Store completely free of charge. Just initiate the download and wait for the installation to finish. iOS or Android: As in the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. For the players using an Apple device, they can find it in the App Store and the Android players can download it from the Google Play Store.

As in the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. For the players using an Apple device, they can find it in the App Store and the Android players can download it from the Google Play Store. PC: PC gamers can download Genshin Impact by going to the game's official website. PC players can also checkout miHoYo's website for any Genshin Impact news, forums, and information on its characters and also for any of the upcoming patches and changes to the game.

Also read | Apex Legends: Can You Get 20 Kill Badge In Fight Or Fright Event?

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

Venti Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Diluc Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught Elemental Burst: Dawn

Fischl Element: Electro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Qiqi Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune



A-Tier Characters

Jean Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Gale Blade Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Keqing Element: Electro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Traveller (Anemo) Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex Elemental Burst: Gust Surge

Xiangling Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Razor Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Xaio Element: Ameno (wind) Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Mona Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Barbara Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.



B-Tier Characters

Traveller (Geo) Element: Geo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth

Klee Element: Pyro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash

Chongyun Element: Cryo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star

Bennett Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage



C-Tier Characters

Kaeya Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz

Lisa Element: Electro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Violet Arc Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Beidou Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Ningguang Element: Geo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jade Screen Elemental Burst: Starshatter

Sucrose Element: Anemo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation

Xingqiu Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen Elemental Burst: Raincutter

Noelle Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Breastplate Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time



D-Tier Characters

Amber Element: Pyro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain



Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 23 - Oct 27: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo