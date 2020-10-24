Last Updated:

Genshin Impact Widsith's Base And Secondary Stats That You Must Check Out

In Genshin Impact, the Widsith is one of the weapons which can grant the user with a random effect buff for a duration of 10 seconds. Read on.

According to the game lore of Genshin Impact, the Widsith is a heavy notebook that is filled with a large number of musical scores. Even though this item has suffered from a lot of moth damage and it has even gone through heavy wear-and-tear. The Widsith is known to grant the wielder a random effect for a duration of 10 seconds.

The Widsith Genshin Impact

The Widsith Stats - Base Attack & Secondary Stats

  • Type - Catalyst
  • Rarity - 4 Star
  • Bonus Effect - Increases the Critical Damage Rate
  • Skill - Debut: When a character takes the field, the will gain a random theme song for a duration of 10 seconds. This can only occur once for every 30 seconds.
  • Recitative: Attack power increases by 60%.
  • Aria: Increases all the Elemental Damage by up to 48%.
  • Interlude: Elemental Mastery gets increased by 240.
  • Description - A heavy notebook filled with musical scores. Though suffering from moth damage and heavy wear-and-tear, there is still much power to be found among the hand-written words within.
  • Base ATK (Lv.1):42
  • Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 12%
  • Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by */*(%)
  • Can only occur once every specific number of seconds.

Genshin Impact Download Steps for PC, PS4 and Mobile

  • PC
    • Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. 
    • Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now".
    • Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher.
    • Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files.
    • Download the game.
    • Finally, click on the game to start playing.
  • PS4
    • To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store
    • Search for Genshin Impact
    • Hit download and the game will begin downloading.
    • Once downloaded, let it finish the installation.
    • Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.
  • iOS or Android
    • Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store
    • Search for Genshin Impact
    • Click on Install
    • once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading
    • Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed.
    • Once finished, you will be able to play the game.

Genshin Impact Tier List

  • S-Tier Characters: Venti Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi 
  • A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing, Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara 
  • B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett 
  • C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle 
  • D-Tier Characters: Amber 

