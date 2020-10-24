Genshin Impact Widsith's Base And Secondary Stats That You Must Check Out

According to the game lore of Genshin Impact, the Widsith is a heavy notebook that is filled with a large number of musical scores. Even though this item has suffered from a lot of moth damage and it has even gone through heavy wear-and-tear. The Widsith is known to grant the wielder a random effect for a duration of 10 seconds.
The Widsith Genshin Impact
The Widsith Stats - Base Attack & Secondary Stats
- Type - Catalyst
- Rarity - 4 Star
- Bonus Effect - Increases the Critical Damage Rate
- Skill - Debut: When a character takes the field, the will gain a random theme song for a duration of 10 seconds. This can only occur once for every 30 seconds.
- Recitative: Attack power increases by 60%.
- Aria: Increases all the Elemental Damage by up to 48%.
- Interlude: Elemental Mastery gets increased by 240.
- Description - A heavy notebook filled with musical scores. Though suffering from moth damage and heavy wear-and-tear, there is still much power to be found among the hand-written words within.
- Base ATK (Lv.1):42
- Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 12%
- Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by */*(%)
- Can only occur once every specific number of seconds.
Genshin Impact Download Steps for PC, PS4 and Mobile
- PC
- Download and open the PC Client Launcher file.
- Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now".
- Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher.
- Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files.
- Download the game.
- Finally, click on the game to start playing.
- PS4
- To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store
- Search for Genshin Impact
- Hit download and the game will begin downloading.
- Once downloaded, let it finish the installation.
- Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.
- iOS or Android
- Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store
- Search for Genshin Impact
- Click on Install
- once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading
- Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed.
- Once finished, you will be able to play the game.
Genshin Impact Tier List
- S-Tier Characters: Venti Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi
- A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing, Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara
- B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett
- C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle
- D-Tier Characters: Amber
Promo Image Credits: miHoYo