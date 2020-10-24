Genshin Impact Widsith's Base And Secondary Stats That You Must Check Out

According to the game lore of Genshin Impact, the Widsith is a heavy notebook that is filled with a large number of musical scores. Even though this item has suffered from a lot of moth damage and it has even gone through heavy wear-and-tear. The Widsith is known to grant the wielder a random effect for a duration of 10 seconds.

The Widsith Genshin Impact

The Widsith Stats - Base Attack & Secondary Stats

Type - Catalyst

Catalyst Rarity - 4 Star

4 Star Bonus Effect - Increases the Critical Damage Rate

Increases the Critical Damage Rate Skill - Debut: When a character takes the field, the will gain a random theme song for a duration of 10 seconds. This can only occur once for every 30 seconds.

When a character takes the field, the will gain a random theme song for a duration of 10 seconds. This can only occur once for every 30 seconds. Recitative: Attack power increases by 60%.

Attack power increases by 60%. Aria: Increases all the Elemental Damage by up to 48%.

Increases all the Elemental Damage by up to 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery gets increased by 240.

Elemental Mastery gets increased by 240. Description - A heavy notebook filled with musical scores. Though suffering from moth damage and heavy wear-and-tear, there is still much power to be found among the hand-written words within.

A heavy notebook filled with musical scores. Though suffering from moth damage and heavy wear-and-tear, there is still much power to be found among the hand-written words within. Base ATK (Lv.1): 42

42 Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 12%

12% Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by */*(%)

Elemental Mastery is increased by */*(%) Can only occur once every specific number of seconds.

Genshin Impact Download Steps for PC, PS4 and Mobile

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters: Venti Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi

A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing, Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara

B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett

C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle

D-Tier Characters: Amber

