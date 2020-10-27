Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Location Guide You Must Check Out

Quick links:
In Genshin Impact's latest event known as the Marvellous Merchandise Event, a merchant named Liben will ask the players to give him a specific item 10 times (or 10x that item). After finishing this delivery, this NPC will provide the players with a Box 'o Marvels. Every day, this quest can be completed once which will give the players an opportunity to open one box per day till the event is running.
The location of this NPC named Liben's will change every day when the server resets. During this entire event, he can be found almost anywhere throughout the entire region of Teyvat. A hint of his location can be obtained by going through the Marvelous Merchandise event page. After the players manage to find him, his icon will appear on the map until he moves to his new location the next day.
Console and mobile players can start their Genshin Impact download for the PS4, iOS, and Android by going to their device's respective online store and installing directly from there. For the PC players, they can go to the official website of miHoYo and download the game from there.
The Marvelous Merchandise event is available for a limited time.
Travelers can complete requests from Liben the merchant to receive a chance to open a Box o' Marvels.
Below mentioned are all the events that are currently ongoing in the world of Genshin Impact. The first event to finish from this list is the Marvellous Merchandise event whose end date is November 2.
