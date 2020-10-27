Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Location Guide You Must Check Out

In Genshin Impact's latest event known as the Marvellous Merchandise Event, a merchant named Liben will ask the players to give him a specific item 10 times (or 10x that item). After finishing this delivery, this NPC will provide the players with a Box 'o Marvels. Every day, this quest can be completed once which will give the players an opportunity to open one box per day till the event is running.

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Location

The location of this NPC named Liben's will change every day when the server resets. During this entire event, he can be found almost anywhere throughout the entire region of Teyvat. A hint of his location can be obtained by going through the Marvelous Merchandise event page. After the players manage to find him, his icon will appear on the map until he moves to his new location the next day.

October 26 — Liben is located in Mondstadt across from Flora's flower stand to the right of the city's front gate. He asks for 10 Mushrooms.

October 27 - Vicinity of Springvale

Limited-time Battle Pass Event quest - This will award the players with some more Battle Pass XP.

To complete this quest, the players need to submit the materials to the Merchant five times. The reward for this is 1200 BP XP.

Adventurer Rank 12 is required to enter this event.

The Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event will run from October 26 to November 2.

Console and mobile players can start their Genshin Impact download for the PS4, iOS, and Android by going to their device's respective online store and installing directly from there. For the PC players, they can go to the official website of miHoYo and download the game from there.

Dear Travelers,



The Marvelous Merchandise event is available for a limited time.



Travelers can complete requests from Liben the merchant to receive a chance to open a Box o' Marvels.



Check out the details here: https://t.co/6jxfru7T8K#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/wgHVLotIPK — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 24, 2020

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact Event Guide

Below mentioned are all the events that are currently ongoing in the world of Genshin Impact. The first event to finish from this list is the Marvellous Merchandise event whose end date is November 2.

Marvellous Merchandise (October 26 - November 2) Reach Adventure Rank 12

Test Run (October 20 - November 9) After unlocking the Wish system

Barbara's Shining Debut (September 28 - November 11) Reach Adventure Rank 20

Catch the Wind (September 28 - November 10) Reach Adventure Rank 20

Seize the Day Login Bonus (September 28 - October 13) Reach Adventure Rank 5



