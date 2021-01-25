Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise Event: Where To Find Apples?

Genshin Impact has been soaring in popularity since releasing late last year. The free-to-play RPG from miHoYO features various implementations of the gacha mechanics and comes with excellent game mechanics. The open-world title also offers an intriguing story campaign and allows players to participate in a bunch of exciting quests. Players can also acquire various collectible ingredients such as sweet flower, fruits and various other items as they progress through the ranks.

With the Marvelous Merchandise event now live in the game, Liben the Merchant can be found in Monstadt who will be trading Primogems for a bunch of items. One of the items you will be asked to obtain is 10 apples. However, it isn’t an item that players are used to hunting for their regular quests. So, let us show you where to find apples in Genshin Impact.

Where to find apples in Genshin Impact?

While there are a number of different places on the Genshin Impact map to farm apples, one of the most frequented spots is the Stormbearer Mountain in Mondstadt. Just head over to this spot, and you should easily find more than 10 apples which are required for this task.

Other Apples location

Visiting Stormbearer Mountain in Mondstadt should get you enough apples, however, if you need more for some reason, you can get them by making your way to the altar which is near the Qingce Village. However, you will only get a few apples at the location. You can also head over to the Guili Plains to get some apples. Another place to obtain these red fruits is the Dawn Winery. The place is located towards the south side of Mondstadt and it will give you plenty of apples as well.

Make sure that you are carrying a harvesting tool or any other weapon to collect the apples hanging up the trees. After collecting the required number of apples, you can go back to Liben and the task will be completed. The Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event which began on January 23 is set to end on January 1 at 4 AM ET.

Image credits: Genshin Impact website