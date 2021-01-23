Genshin Impact Slime Paradise: How To Participate In The Event?

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has introduced a new web event in the game titled, “Slime Paradise”. As part of the event, fans will be able to purchase various decoration items and create a mini-park for slimes and other monstrous creatures lurking in the environment. Players will need to decorate the park so as to attract various slimes and monsters to the park. To increase their chances of attracting these creatures, players can purchase more decoration items. The Slime event is now live in the game for all players; however, you only need to make sure that you have reached level Adventure Rank 10.

Genshin Impact Slime Paradise

Considering its a web event, you are not required to launch the game on your gaming device. Instead, you need to open the web browser on your computer and enter the Slime Paradise event which can be accessed here. Once you're on the page, click on the 'Enter' button. This will prompt you to enter your username/email and password. Here, you need to use the login credentials that you use for logging into the game. However, as we've mentioned earlier, you need to have reached level Adventure Rank 10 to be eligible for this event.

Genshin Impact redeem code

During the event, you will have the opportunity to earn plenty of exciting rewards including Primogems, Mora, and more such items. miHoYo has also given away a few Genshin Impact codes to fans with its new trailer release for update 1.3. Here are some of the Genshin Impact Primogem codes you can try out:

jsSK8n23jzR

dU2mhjQL1ZT

nBEm3myAL2b

Genshin Impact gives away these codes to players to help unlock free in-game rewards. The above codes can be used to earn free Primogems; however, these codes also allow users to earn Mora, which is the main currency unit in the game.

The Genshin Impact Slime Paradise event kicked off on January 22, 2021, and it is set to run until January 31, 2021 at 23:59 (UTC+8). The action RPG is now available as a free-to-play title on various platforms which include Windows PC, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android.

Image credits: miHoYo