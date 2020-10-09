Genshin Impact Ningguang Build; Check Out The Best Geo DPS Build Of Ningguang

In Genshin Impact, Ningguangg is also known to be the Tianquan of Liyue Qixing. It is said that the amount of wealth she possesses is unsurpassed in the entire Teyvat world. She is one of the characters who performs her best with high levels of constellations. Continue reading to know the best Geo DPS build for her.

Also read | Genshin Impact Razor Build: Know All About The Best Hybrid Razor Build

Genshin Impact Ningguangg - Geo DPS Build

Among the few characters in Genshin Impact who can scale up highly due to high constellation levels, Ningguangg is one. This makes her one of the strongest single-target characters in this game.

Weapon

Skyward Atlas : Increases Elemental damage Bonus by 12/15/18/21/24%. Normal Attack strikes will grant the player with a 50% chance of earning the favour of the clouds. This will actively seek out any of the nearby enemies to attack for a duration of 15 seconds, further dealing 160/200/240/280/320% of attack damage. This can only happen once every 30 seconds.

: Increases Elemental damage Bonus by 12/15/18/21/24%. Normal Attack strikes will grant the player with a 50% chance of earning the favour of the clouds. This will actively seek out any of the nearby enemies to attack for a duration of 15 seconds, further dealing 160/200/240/280/320% of attack damage. This can only happen once every 30 seconds. Eye of Perception: Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to fire a Bolt of Perception, which deals 240/270/300/330/360% attack as damage. This bolt can bounce between enemies a maximum of 4 times. This effect can occur once every 12/11/10/9/8 seconds.

Also read | Baldur's Gate 3 Day One Issues; Multiplayer Lag And Desync Fixes

Artifact Sets

Martial Artist (2) This increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage by 15%. (4) After using Elemental Skill, this will increase the Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage by 25% for 8 seconds.

Primary Stat: Primary stat is of attack.

Ningguang Constellations

Piercing Fragments : Constellation Lv. 1. When a Normal Attack hits, it deals an area of effect damage.

: Constellation Lv. 1. When a Normal Attack hits, it deals an area of effect damage. Shock Effect : Constellation Lv. 2. When Jade Screen is shattered, its cooldown will get reset. This can happen once for every 6 seconds.

: Constellation Lv. 2. When Jade Screen is shattered, its cooldown will get reset. This can happen once for every 6 seconds. Majesty be the Array of Stars : Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Starshatter by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Starshatter by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Exquisite be the Jade, Outshining All the Beneath : Constellation Lv. 4. Jade Screen increases nearby characters' Elemental RES by up to 10%.

: Constellation Lv. 4. Jade Screen increases nearby characters' Elemental RES by up to 10%. Invincible be the Jade Screen : Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Jade Screen by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Jade Screen by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Grandeur be the Seven Stars: Constellation Lv. 6. When the weapon Starshatter is used, Ningguangg will gain 7 Star Jades.

Also read | Genshin Impact Keqing Build For A More Effective DPS; Here's A Complete Guide

Ningguang Passive Talents

Backup Plan : Unlocked at Ascension 1. When Ningguang possesses Star Jades, her Charged Attack will not consume any amount of Stamina.

: Unlocked at Ascension 1. When Ningguang possesses Star Jades, her Charged Attack will not consume any amount of Stamina. Strategic Reserve : Unlocked at Ascension 4. A character that passes through the Jade Screen will gain a 12% Geo damage Bonus for a duration of 10 seconds.

: Unlocked at Ascension 4. A character that passes through the Jade Screen will gain a 12% Geo damage Bonus for a duration of 10 seconds. Trove of Marvelous Treasure: This is unlocked Automatically. Also, it displays the location of nearby ore veins (Iron Ore, White Iron Ore, Crystal Ore, and Magical Crystal Ore) on the mini-map.

Also read | What Time Does FIFA 21 Come Out? Here's The Exact Release Time Of The Upcoming EA Release

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact