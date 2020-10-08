Genshin Impact Noelle Build Guide: Here Is How To Maximize Noelle' Abilities

Ever since the release of Genshin Impact on September 28, 2020, it has taken over the gaming world with over 10 million players since launch. There are many characters for the players to choose from, each with their own characteristics and unique abilities. This makes it really important to know about each of them to make a proper build, depending on their attacks and defences. Continue reading to know about Noelle and her best build.

Also read | Fortnite Week 7 Challenges Leaked: When Do Week 7 Challenges Come On Fortnite?

Genshin Impact Noelle Build Guide

Also read | Xbox Series X Could Have Some Overheating Issues After Streamers Give Their Reviews

Noelle is a tier C character with Geo as her element and who uses Claymore as her weapon. For players who want to unlock Noelle, they will need to do limited wish.

Geo DPS Build

Noelle is not the highest damage dealers in the game but she can be a really useful tanky DPS. Players can go with either Wolf's Gravestone or Whiteblind, depending on the offensive and defensive gameplay styles they use, respectively.

Also read | Genshin Impact To Introduce Zhongli And Ayaka As Playable Characters; Leak Suggests

Weapons

Whiteblind : Normal or charged attacks increase the base attack and defence by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for a duration of 6s. A maximum of 4 times this will stack up. This mechanism can happen once every 0.5s.

Normal or charged attacks increase the base attack and defence by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for a duration of 6s. A maximum of 4 times this will stack up. This mechanism can happen once every 0.5s. Wolf's Gravestone: Increases base attack by 20/25/30/35/40%. Upon hit, attacks against enemies who have lower than 30% HP will increase all party members' base attack by 40/50/60/70/80% for a duration of 12s. This mechanism can happen once every 30s.

Artifact Sets

Gladiator's Finale (2) Attack +18% (4) When the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, it will increase their normal attack damage by 35%.



Geo Support Build

Noelle is really good for defensive style gameplay due to her Breastplate. The below build simply focuses on her defence increase for maximising her skill usage. To activate it, swap your character to Noelle every 12 seconds.

Weapons

Whiteblind : Normal or charged attacks will increase the base attack and defence by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for a duration of 6s. A maximum of up to 4 times this can stack up. Also, this can happen once every 0.5s.

: Normal or charged attacks will increase the base attack and defence by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for a duration of 6s. A maximum of up to 4 times this can stack up. Also, this can happen once every 0.5s. Royal Greatsword: On damaging the enemy with this weapon, it increases Critical Rate by 8%. A maximum of up to 5 times this can be stacked. A critical hit will remove all the stacks.

Artifact Sets

Defender's Will (2) Base defence +30%

Lucky Dog (2) Defence increased by 100.



Also read | Genshin Impact Guide Xiangling Build: How To Derive The Full Potential?

Promo Image Credits: Genshin Impact