Genshin Impact Noelle Build Guide: Here Is How To Maximize Noelle' Abilities

Ever since the release of Genshin Impact on September 28, 2020, it has taken over the gaming world with over 10 million players since launch. There are many characters for the players to choose from, each with their own characteristics and unique abilities. This makes it really important to know about each of them to make a proper build, depending on their attacks and defences. Continue reading to know about Noelle and her best build.
Noelle is a tier C character with Geo as her element and who uses Claymore as her weapon. For players who want to unlock Noelle, they will need to do limited wish.
Noelle is not the highest damage dealers in the game but she can be a really useful tanky DPS. Players can go with either Wolf's Gravestone or Whiteblind, depending on the offensive and defensive gameplay styles they use, respectively.
Noelle is really good for defensive style gameplay due to her Breastplate. The below build simply focuses on her defence increase for maximising her skill usage. To activate it, swap your character to Noelle every 12 seconds.
