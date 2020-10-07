Xbox Series X Could Have Some Overheating Issues After Streamers Give Their Reviews

Xbox Series X price has officially been revealed and the players started pre-booking the console since September 2020. With the release just around the corner, the console has been given to a number of popular gamers. After watching their response on Xbox Series X, some have been complaining of the console overheating. Read more to know about Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X overheating?

Xbox Series X has been getting a lot of attention online after a number of streamers claimed that the console is overheating a lot. VGC’s Ken Bogard and Giant Bomb's Jeff Bakkalar both claimed that the console is releasing a lot of heat. Jeff claimed that the console is heating during one of his streams and also shared the video on his social media accounts.

Well, it is considerably not an issue as long as it is successfully letting out the heat. The makers had already spoken that the design of the console is specifically made to release the heat. But there is a possibility that it could get out of hand. Expecting a lot of heat coming out from the most powerful console ever is not shocking. If this is a problem, then the makers might fix it before releasing it on November 10, 2020.

More about Xbox Series X

A number of players also want to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. But the makers have still not given out any specific details about the same. The players might just need to wait for a bit before having an idea about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles.

There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console. They have already started promoting Watch Dogs Leigon in their own way. Thus seeing a Watch Dogs: Legion Xbob Series X launch bundle could be a huge possibility.

Xbox Series X's November launch date was confirmed and the upcoming game, Halo Infinite is now pushed to 2021. The makers also gave out a statement that there will be thousands of games to play on the Xbox Series X. There is a healthy competition between Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. After PS5 makers confirmed that their new console will have backward compatibility for PS4 games, Xbox Series X maker also took a step today the same direction and confirmed that Series X will run titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox.

According to some rumours, Microsoft is also working to release a more affordable Xbox Series S alongside the new Xbox Series X. It is also said that Series S will not support 4K which will be the major difference between the two consoles.

