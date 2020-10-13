Genshin Impact One Giant Step For Alchemy: Guide On Completing Quest

The Genshin Impact "One Giant Step for Alchemy" is one of the quests that the players need to complete in order to be eligible for the co-op Genshin Impact Elemental Crucible event which will run for a duration of one week. Continue reading to know all about this quest and how to successfully complete it.

Genshin Impact One Giant Step For Alchemy

One Giant Step for Alchemy is a story quest that the players get access to once they meet the Alchemist of Mondstadt, Timaeus. He can be located near his crafting bench. Also, to be able to access this quest, players need to have an adventure level of 20. Reaching level 20 is not hard, most players reach this level within 20 hours of playing the game. One more thing to keep in mind is to finish all the quests of "A Tomorrow without Tears".

Now after reaching his place, players can interact with Timaeus by using the 'F' key, or any appropriate key for that particular platform. Now the NPC will share his problems in the cut scene, after which he will mention the Elemental Crucible that he has designed and needs it to work. Head over to the temple of Thousand Winds which can be located in the direction opposite to the Mondstadt city.

Players will have to use Pyro and light the Crucible. Right after that, a Ruin guard will appear in the arena which the players need to defeat. As with most other enemies, the level of the Ruin Guard will depend on the World level of the player.

Genshin Impact Tier List - For the S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveler (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveler (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

