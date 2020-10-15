Genshin Impact Paimon Age And Voice Actor: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Ever since the release of Genshin Impact, the new style MMORPG has completely managed to gain the attention of the entire gaming community across the globe. The audience numbers even crossed that of Fortnite on the day of its release. This free-to-play fantasy action RPG can be downloaded on all of the gaming platforms. One of the most interesting things that have grabbed every player's attention is the NPC Paimon. She is always guiding the player through all the phases of the game and has every information about the ins and outs of everything.

What is Paimon from Genshin Impact?

As mentioned above, Paimon is an NPC, non-playable character in the game of Genshin Impact. While fishing, the player finds her and she becomes a companion throughout the entire journey. She can be considered as an assistant, friend, helper, or anything but she will always be there to help the player out from time to time. One of her best traits is that she never lies, is always honest on her opinions and loves food, along with having an immense level of knowledge about everything.

Developer studio miHoYo hasn't yet decided to provide the player base with any details about Paimon as of now. This could be because she is a non-playable support character and doesn't have much of an impact as to what the game's outcome would be. Paimon is built like a fairy along with having a small height of 1.5-2ft, which is almost the same as of a toddler. So it gets harder to estimate her age even more.

Now, considering the amount of knowledge she possesses, Paimon could be around 1000s of years old as many of the player base has speculated about her being an elf. Paimon's birthday is celebrated on June 1st as per miHoYo but even then there is no mention of her year of birth.

Paimon Voice Actor

Paimon who is the fairy sidekick of a player is Japanese voiced is by Aoi Koga and even if her date of birth isn’t known, Paimon’s birthday can be considered as June 1. This information is also available in-game on Paimon’s profile page.

Birthdays are delicious! ...Oh, wait, Paimon means...



With so many desserts to eat, birthdays are just the best!



Thanks to 阿托伊玛 for the fantastic artwork!#GenshinImpact #Paimon #Birthday pic.twitter.com/Q22U3yn3oM — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 1, 2020

