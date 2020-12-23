Genshin Impact Peak Of Vindagnyr: A New Domain Is Added To Dragonspine Peak

The first major update of Genshin Impact came out in November and now miHoYo is prepared to release a new update in this month of December. Genshin Impact 1.2 update will be rolling out December 23 at 06:00 (GMT+8). The new update is going to be made available for users on the gaming platforms of iOS, Android, PC, and PS4 at the same time. Here, you will know how to get to the peak of Vindagnyr in the mountains.

Genshin Impact Peak of Vindagnyr

The game description of Vindagnyr tells that this city entombed in snow once had a proud, romantic name to call its own, just as the mountain itself was once lush and verdant in the ancient past. But after the nail that froze the skies over descended upon this mountain, the festive site where priests ascended to face the heavens can no longer hear its voice, nor will those priests ever return again.

The peak of Vindagnyr is one of the many domains that are located on Dragonspine's peak. The rewards that the players can get by clearing this domain are Artifacts. Challenging the brand new Domain of Blessing "Peak of Vindagnyr" in Dragonspine and obtaining artifacts is one of the new objectives in this upcoming update of 1.2. Below are the artifact sets that you can get as a reward:

Blizzard Strayer (4–5 Stars) 2-Piece Set: Receive a Cryo DMG Bonus. 4-Piece Set: Increased CRIT Rate when attacking enemies affected by Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased further.

Heart of Depth (4–5 Stars) 2-Piece Set: Receive a Hydro DMG Bonus 4-Piece Set: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG for a period of time.



Genshin Impact Update 1.2 Patch Notes

Repeat a Domain without having to leave and re-enter: In Version 1.2, Travelers will be able to choose to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain. No more leaving and re-entering.

The developers have improved the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system. From Version 1.2, you won't have to collect the drops yourself because they'll be added straight to your Inventory.

An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2. When the Auto option is selected, dialogue will automatically progress to the next line once the current line's audio finishes playing. When dialogue options appear, it will pause to allow Travelers to respond, then continue to auto-play as before.

An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2. View dialogue for quests I have already completed: Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here. This way, Travelers can re-read and playback the dialogue from completed quests.

Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers. Also, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op Team just by returning to Single Player Mode. After the team is disbanded, Travelers' own game progress will be restored.

Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70. And for any previous characters that Travelers have ascended, you can claim the Acquaint Fate rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen

Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70.

