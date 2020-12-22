Stardew Valley Duplication Glitch: Here's How To Do The Duplication And Money Glitch

Stardew Valley is a popular simulation role-playing video game developed by Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone. The gamers are recently been talking about the recent Stardew Valley duplication/ money glitch. To help them out, we have listed all the information we hade about the same. Read more to know about the Stardew Valley duplication/ money glitch.

Stardew Valley Duplication Glitch

The gamers have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Stardew Valley. They have been trying to figure out questions like what is Stardew Valley duplication/ money glitch and how can you access it. The answer to this question can be found out by looking at the number of videos shared by popular gamers online. But to help you out, we have also listed some information about Stardew Valley. Here’s our complete guide that might answer your questions like what is Stardew Valley duplication/ money glitch and how can you access it. Read more

How to do Stardew Valley Duplication glitch?

Chop some trees and try to pull up crops, in order to fill up the inventory.

Chop some more trees and collect a total of 50 wood to build a chest.

Build the chest.

Throw away the extra wood and move the chest to the inventory.

Place the chest in a box used to sell crops.

Pause the game and open the settings menu.

Unselect the option, “Use Controller-Style Menus”

The players are now all set up to perform the Stardew Valley duplication/ money glitch

Just add one item to the chest

Chop some more trees that give useless seeds or some sap.

Click on the item in the chest

Then choose the ‘Organise’ option

This will keep dropping multiple clones of the item around your feet

Go back to your house and sleep until next day

This will complete the Stardew Valley duplication/ money glitch

What to do with duplicated items?

Greenhorn: Earn 15,000g. - Sell duplicated items.

Cowpoke: Earn 50,000g. - Sell duplicated items.

Homesteader: Earn 250,000g. - Sell duplicated items.

Millionare: Earn 1,000,000g. - Sell duplicated items.

Legend (secret Achievement): Earn 10,000,000g. - Sell duplicated items.

Moving Up: Upgrade your house. - Duplicate and sell items until you have enough money, then head north from your farm to the Carpenter Shop and pay to upgrade your house.

Living Large: Upgrade your house to the maximum size. - Return to the Carpenter Shop after your first house upgrade is finished and upgrade it for a second time using glitched money.

Monoculture: Ship 300 of one crop. - Dupe one crop 300 times and put it into the Shipping Bin.

The Bottom: Reach the bottom of the mines. - Duplicate a Staircase and use it in the Mines until you reach the final floor.

