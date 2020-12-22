TFT Elise Build: All You Need To Know About The Renowned Spider-queen Elise

Riot games came up with the multiplayer video game League of Legends in 2009. This has been abbreviated as LoL or League by the players all over the world. Every team in this game has five players. One assumes the role of the champion in this group as is mentioned in the online gaming portal leagueoflegends.com.

The player that assumes the role of the champion has unique and rare abilities. The champion has to fight against any champion of the opponent team or one that is controlled by the computer. Destroying the Nexus of the opponent team is the sole aim of the players during the game. This is found at the base of the opponent team and is protected by defensive structures.

All about TFT

Developed by Riot Games as a spinoff to League of Legends, TFT has become popular among the players worldwide. A player has to make a powerful team who will fight the battles on the behalf of the players. The player has to fight against seven opponents and the last person standing is the winner.

Elise builds in the game is the spider queen who is also a deadly predator. She can be found living in a lightless palace that is located in the oldest city, Noxus. She was originally the mistress of a strong household. However, she got bitten by a vile demi-god and this transformed her into a beautiful but inhuman spider-like creature.

Elise builds TFT draws unsuspecting and naive preys into the web. To maintain her eternal glow and youth, Elise build feeds on the faithless and naive. The seduction of Elise build is so high that there are only a few that can resist her and save their lives.

Elise builds TFT has some amazing abilities that further heighten her power. Some of the abilities include spider queen, neurotoxin/venomous bite, spider form, cocoon/rappel, and volatile spiderling/ skittering frenzy. Whenever an ability of Elise hits her target, she gains a dormant spiderling. She also can shoot web and toxins at her preys.

Elise counter

As a TFT player, you must know that Elise is not so easy to kill because of her spiderlings. However Elise counter includes Sejuani. This is a moderate level champion with a win rate of 50.31% and a play rate of 2.09%. Some of the other counters against whom Elise is weak are Maokai, Ivern, Volibear, Skarner, and Warwick.

