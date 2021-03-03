Genshin Impact Perfect Send Off: Check Out How To Solve The Perfect Send Off Puzzle Here

Genshin Impact has gained massive popularity since its release. The free-to-play gacha style game has won many hearts. Players from all over the world are pouring in to play the game. Genshin Impact has an anime-style animation to the game. It also has a huge playground with lots to explore and interact with. Genshin Impact has a lot of quests too, one of them is breaking the seal at the sword cemetery. Players have been wondering Genshin Impact Perfect Send Off.

Genshin Impact Perfect Send Off

Genshin Impact has a lot of dungeon puzzles for the players to figure out and unlock new puzzles. One of the puzzles that players are having a problem with is the one in the Perfect Send Off Quest. Check out how to complete the puzzle in the Perfect Send Off Quest below:

First, the players should grab the blue orb and move ahead towards the doorway with the spider web

Destroy the spider web and move ahead and jump into the water body

Then they need to swim through the nearby cave and climb up back to the land

The players should move ahead and burn the wood in front of them to open their path to a large doorway.

Now the players will pass through a green portal that will take them to the same room they came from.

The room has now changed since they passed through the portal and a new blue orb has appeared.

The players should use the new blue orb to light the nearby lanterns and solve this puzzle.

Genshin Impact Luhua Pool Fire Puzzle

Once the player reaches the Luhua Pool, they want to access the hidden place to get the luxurious loot trapped inside. The Luhua Pool holds a domain inside which consists of a luxurious loot box and more. Here's how the players can solve the Luhua Pool Puzzle and access the domain.

First, the players need to reach the Luhua Pool area

Then the players will have to activate a pedestal which will bring up the 6 switches

From the 6 switches, the player has to activate only 3

3 switches have broken pillars behind them and 3 have full pillars, players have to activate the switches that have full pillars behind them

Players will have to use a character with fire elemental abilities to activate the switches

The player should activate the middle switch first, then the one on the right, and finally the one on the left.

This should open the seal that is blocking the player from accessing the domain below

The player will drop down to the domain and plunder the luxurious loot

The players can use a circular switch in the center to activate the wind jets and get back up with the help of the gliders

