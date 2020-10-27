Genshin Impact Pinecone Farm Location That You Must Check Out

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based free-to-play, open-world action RPG based on the fantasy genre. It is developed and published by the Chinese game development studio, miHoYo. In Genshin Impact, the main plot revolves around a traveller who is searching for the lost sibling. With up to 24 characters to choose from, the game consists of many interesting quests to complete. Along with quests, there are also requirements for finding specific materials from time to time. Continue reading to know about one such item known as pinecone.

Pinecone Genshin Impact Location

The official description of this item is that it is filled with oil-rich seeds and it won't be growing into a tree from inside a squirrel's stomach. So players will have to find these Pinecones which can be often located under the Pinetrees. All that you need to do is look for a shining sign and pick them up. Below is a list of locations to start Genshin Impact pinecone farm.

Recommended Location 1 - Stormbearer Mountains. This area has about 10 pinecones.

Recommended Location 2 - Qingce Village. On the bridge located west of Qince Village, about 9 Pinecones can be obtained from here. Just pick up these while passing through the bridge.

Pinecone Map - Recommended Area. Pinecones can often be found in the northern area, players can easily pick them from the ground.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

Venti Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Diluc Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught Elemental Burst: Dawn

Fischl Element: Electro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Qiqi Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune



A-Tier Characters

Jean Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Gale Blade Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Keqing Element: Electro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Traveller (Anemo) Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex Elemental Burst: Gust Surge

Xiangling Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Razor Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Xaio Element: Ameno (wind) Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Mona Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Barbara Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.



B-Tier Characters

Traveller (Geo) Element: Geo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth

Klee Element: Pyro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash

Chongyun Element: Cryo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star

Bennett Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage



C-Tier Characters

Kaeya Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz

Lisa Element: Electro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Violet Arc Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Beidou Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Ningguang Element: Geo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jade Screen Elemental Burst: Starshatter

Sucrose Element: Anemo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation

Xingqiu Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen Elemental Burst: Raincutter

Noelle Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Breastplate Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time



D-Tier Characters

Amber Element: Pyro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain



Genshin Impact Download

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:

