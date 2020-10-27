Genshin Impact Pinecone Farm Location That You Must Check Out

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based free-to-play, open-world action RPG based on the fantasy genre. It is developed and published by the Chinese game development studio, miHoYo. In Genshin Impact, the main plot revolves around a traveller who is searching for the lost sibling. With up to 24 characters to choose from, the game consists of many interesting quests to complete. Along with quests, there are also requirements for finding specific materials from time to time. Continue reading to know about one such item known as pinecone.
Pinecone Genshin Impact Location
The official description of this item is that it is filled with oil-rich seeds and it won't be growing into a tree from inside a squirrel's stomach. So players will have to find these Pinecones which can be often located under the Pinetrees. All that you need to do is look for a shining sign and pick them up. Below is a list of locations to start Genshin Impact pinecone farm.
- Recommended Location 1 - Stormbearer Mountains. This area has about 10 pinecones.
- Recommended Location 2 - Qingce Village. On the bridge located west of Qince Village, about 9 Pinecones can be obtained from here. Just pick up these while passing through the bridge.
- Pinecone Map - Recommended Area. Pinecones can often be found in the northern area, players can easily pick them from the ground.
Genshin Impact Tier List
S-Tier Characters
- Venti
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
- Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
- Diluc
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
- Elemental Burst: Dawn
- Fischl
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
- Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
- Qiqi
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
- Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune
A-Tier Characters
- Jean
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
- Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
- Keqing
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
- Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
- Traveller (Anemo)
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
- Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
- Xiangling
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
- Elemental Burst: Pyronado
- Razor
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
- Xaio
- Element: Ameno (wind)
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
- Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
- Mona
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
- Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
- Barbara
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin
- Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.
B-Tier Characters
- Traveller (Geo)
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
- Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
- Klee
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
- Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
- Chongyun
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
- Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
- Bennett
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
- Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage
C-Tier Characters
- Kaeya
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
- Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
- Lisa
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Violet Arc
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
- Beidou
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
- Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
- Ningguang
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
- Elemental Burst: Starshatter
- Sucrose
- Element: Anemo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
- Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
- Xingqiu
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
- Elemental Burst: Raincutter
- Noelle
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Breastplate
- Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time
D-Tier Characters
- Amber
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
- Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain
Genshin Impact Download
Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:
