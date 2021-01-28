Genshin Impact Pinecone Location: Where To Farm Pinecones For Liben The Merchant?

Genshin Impact is one of the most ambitious video games out there, offering an intricate action RPG experience which is set in a meticulously designed fantasy world of Teyvat. Ever since its massive launch in September 2020, the free-to-play title has had overwhelming success not only on gaming consoles but also on PCs and mobile devices. While the success is unparalleled for a gacha-based title, the video game continues to grow bigger with every major update.

As part of a recent update, game developer miHoYo has surprised fans with a brand new Marvelous Merchandise event where players can earn endless rewards by completing a few simple quests. During the event, players can find an NPC merchant named Liben who tasks players with collecting certain resources at his behest. Pinecones are one of the latest items that players need to locate on the map; however, it can be quite difficult considering that the game doesn't offer much guidance. So, if you are wondering where to get Pinecone, this guide will help you with the exact Genshin Impact Pinecone location.

Where to get Pinecone in Genshin Impact?

The best place to get Pinecones in Genshin Impact is the Stormbearer Mountains. Players are required to get a total of five Pinecones to complete the quest, and this place has enough of them. Once you arrive at the location, you simply need to search under the fir trees. Alternatively, players can also find Pinecones on a bridge that is towards the west side of the Qince Village. You can easily collect them as you make your way through this bridge.

After collecting the required number of Pinecones, you can go back to Mondstadt and give it to Liben in exchange for rewards. You should note that the merchant also requires you to collect five Radishes, and five Fowls for the quest. The Marvelous Merchandise event which began on January 23 is set to conclude on January 1 at 4 AM ET.

Genshin Impact is now available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Windows PC platforms.

Image credits: miHoYo