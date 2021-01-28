Genshin Impact Radish Location: Where To Get Radishes For The Marvelous Merchandise Event?

Genshin Impact has been making waves in the online gaming community since bursting on the scene. The online open-world RPG has received numerous updates over the past few months, introducing an array of new content for fans. miHoYo has also been adding a number of new game events, allowing gamers to participate in various challenges and earn endless rewards. The Marvelous Merchandise is the latest limited-time event in the game where players can complete a bunch of small quests to reap the rewards.

Also Read | Genshin Impact 1.3 Update: Release Date, New Characters, And Genshin Impact Codes

For the latest challenge, players are tasked with collecting a bunch of resources that can be found across the map. Reddish is one of the items that players are required to find for completing the quest. Once you have found the item, you simply need to make your way back to Mondstadt and give it to the new merchant in the game named Liben. The Merchant will take the items in exchange for rewards. However, it can be quite tricky to get the Genshin Impact radish location since the game doesn't give you any hint on where to find them. So, if you are having a hard time finding radishes in Genshin Impact, this guide will help you with the exact Radish location.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Slime Paradise: How To Participate In The Event?

Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact?

For the first Radish location, you need to make your way to the Dawn Winery. Here, you will find Radish and a few other vegetables in the garden. The exact spot is located towards the South of the winery. The task requires you to collect five Radishes which can all be found at this location. You can check out the exact location marked on the map below.

Image credits: miHoYO

Also Read | Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise Event: Where To Find Apples?

Once you have collected 5 Radishes and all the other required items, you need to make your way back to Mondstadt and give them to Liben the Merchant. This will complete the quest and you will receive the rewards. The Marvelous Merchandise event kicked off on January 23 and it is set to run until January 31 at 4 AM ET.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Liben Location: Where Is Liben The Merchant Today?

Image credits: Eifin R | YouTube