Genshin Impact Currency Top Up Methods: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact is a gacha based open-world fantasy MMORPG which came out on the 28th of September. Just like all the online-based games, currencies are one of the main ways by which the developers gain profit. This is also one of the primary ways to buy in-game items and cosmetics. Same is with Genshin Impact and two of the main currencies are Genesis Crystals and Primogems.

How to Top Up Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact the Genesis Crystals are the main in-game premium currency which is used for redeeming the Primogems that are further used for exchanging in order to gather Wishes. Two of the ways by which top-up can be done for these crystals are as follows:

Opening the In-Game Shop - Players can easily access the in-game shop by going through the Summon Paimon Menu and then selecting the Shop icon.

Crystal Top-Up - After opening the In-Game Shop, select the Crystal Top-Up and then make your selection of the package that you want to purchase. Every player who makes a first-time purchase can get a bonus of twice the amount.

First Time Bonus for Genshin Impact Top Up

Aside from buying directly from the developers, there are no more ways to obtain the Genesis Crystals. Although players can still get items by using other currencies. Below is a list for the number of crystals that are rewarded as First-Time Buyer Bonus:

60 - 60

300 - 300

980 - 980

1,980 - 1,980

3,280 - 3,280

6,480 - 6,480

Genshin Impact Download

PlayStation 4: Genshin Impact is available to download from the PlayStation Store completely free of charge. All that needs to be done is wait for the title to download and installation.

iOS or Android: Just like the console version, Genshin Impact is available for download from the respective device’s online store completely free of charge. For the players using an Apple device, they can find it in the App Store and the Android players can download it from the Google Play Store.

PC: For PC gamers, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the game's official website. miHoYo's website also is the main place to look for any Genshin Impact news, forums and information on its characters and for any of the upcoming patches and additions to the game.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo