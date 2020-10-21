Genshin Impact Currency Top Up Methods: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is a gacha based open-world fantasy MMORPG which came out on the 28th of September. Just like all the online-based games, currencies are one of the main ways by which the developers gain profit. This is also one of the primary ways to buy in-game items and cosmetics. Same is with Genshin Impact and two of the main currencies are Genesis Crystals and Primogems.
Also read | Ghost Of Tsushima Mask Locations; Learn About All The Mask Locations In Ghost Of Tsushima
In Genshin Impact the Genesis Crystals are the main in-game premium currency which is used for redeeming the Primogems that are further used for exchanging in order to gather Wishes. Two of the ways by which top-up can be done for these crystals are as follows:
Also read | Genshin Impact Ayaka Leaked Gameplay Video Reveals Cool Glimpses; Read
Aside from buying directly from the developers, there are no more ways to obtain the Genesis Crystals. Although players can still get items by using other currencies. Below is a list for the number of crystals that are rewarded as First-Time Buyer Bonus:
Also read | Genshin Impact Klee Banner Release Date: Know Everything About This Banner Here
Also read | Ghost Of Tsushima Legends Tips And Tricks To Improve Your Gameplay
Promo Image Credits: miHoYo