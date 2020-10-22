Genshin Impact Sacrificial Bow Stats That You Need To Know

Before the major update to Genshin Impact on November 11, which will also introduce some 4-star and 5-star characters, new banners are being released. One of the 5-star weapons in these banners is known as "Lost prayer to the Sacred Winds". Continue reading to know more about it.

Genshin Impact Sacrificial Bow

A ceremonial hunting bow that has become petrified over time. The trinkets on it are still visible. It grants the wielder the power to withstand the winds of time.

Sacrificial Bow Stats - Base ATK & Secondary Stat

Rarity: 4 Star

4 Star Base ATK (Lv.1): 43

43 Sec.Stat Type: Energy Recharge

Energy Recharge Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 5.6%

5.6% Passive name: Composed.

Composed. Refinement Mora Cost: 500, 1000, 2000, 4000, 0.

500, 1000, 2000, 4000, 0. Effect: After dealing damage to an enemy with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a *% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every particular number of seconds. 1 - 40% - 30s 2 - 50% - 26s 3 - 60% - 22s 4 - 70% - 18s 5 - 80% - 14s

After dealing damage to an enemy with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a *% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every particular number of seconds.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

This has a basic attack stat of 46 when it's at level 1 which is equal to the Amos’Bow. As for the Secondary stat, it offers a Critical strike rate of up to 7.2%. Finally, it's passive grants the player with a 10% increased movement speed in battle and up to 8% Elemental damage increase for a duration of every 4 seconds.

Dear Travelers:



The new event wish "Epitome Invocation" is about to begin! Time to stock up on weapons and characters to increase your combat readiness!



〓Start Time〓

2020-10-20 18:00:00 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/nwuvjxCRO9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 18, 2020

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

Venti Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Diluc Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught Elemental Burst: Dawn

Fischl Element: Electro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Qiqi Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune



A-Tier Characters

Jean Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Gale Blade Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Keqing Element: Electro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Traveller (Anemo) Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex Elemental Burst: Gust Surge

Xiangling Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Razor Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Xaio Element: Ameno (wind) Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Mona Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Barbara Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.



B-Tier Characters

Traveller (Geo) Element: Geo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth

Klee Element: Pyro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash

Chongyun Element: Cryo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star

Bennett Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage



C-Tier Characters

Kaeya Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz

Lisa Element: Electro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Violet Arc Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Beidou Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Ningguang Element: Geo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jade Screen Elemental Burst: Starshatter

Sucrose Element: Anemo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation

Xingqiu Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen Elemental Burst: Raincutter

Noelle Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Breastplate Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time



D-Tier Characters

Amber Element: Pyro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain



