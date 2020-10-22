Genshin Impact Sacrificial Bow Stats That You Need To Know

Quick links:
Before the major update to Genshin Impact on November 11, which will also introduce some 4-star and 5-star characters, new banners are being released. One of the 5-star weapons in these banners is known as "Lost prayer to the Sacred Winds". Continue reading to know more about it.
A ceremonial hunting bow that has become petrified over time. The trinkets on it are still visible. It grants the wielder the power to withstand the winds of time.
This has a basic attack stat of 46 when it's at level 1 which is equal to the Amos’Bow. As for the Secondary stat, it offers a Critical strike rate of up to 7.2%. Finally, it's passive grants the player with a 10% increased movement speed in battle and up to 8% Elemental damage increase for a duration of every 4 seconds.
