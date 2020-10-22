Genshin Impact Sacrificial Bow Stats That You Need To Know

Last Updated:

Before the major update to Genshin Impact on November 11, which will also introduce some 4-star and 5-star characters, new banners are being released. One of the 5-star weapons in these banners is known as "Lost prayer to the Sacred Winds". Continue reading to know more about it.

Genshin Impact Sacrificial Bow

A ceremonial hunting bow that has become petrified over time. The trinkets on it are still visible. It grants the wielder the power to withstand the winds of time.

Sacrificial Bow Stats - Base ATK & Secondary Stat

  • Rarity: 4 Star
  • Base ATK (Lv.1): 43
  • Sec.Stat Type: Energy Recharge
  • Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 5.6%
  • Passive name: Composed.
  • Refinement Mora Cost: 500, 1000, 2000, 4000, 0.
  • Effect: After dealing damage to an enemy with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a *% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every particular number of seconds.
    • 1 - 40% - 30s
    • 2 - 50% - 26s
    • 3 - 60% - 22s
    • 4 - 70% - 18s
    • 5 - 80% - 14s

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

This has a basic attack stat of 46 when it's at level 1 which is equal to the Amos’Bow. As for the Secondary stat, it offers a Critical strike rate of up to 7.2%. Finally, it's passive grants the player with a 10% increased movement speed in battle and up to 8% Elemental damage increase for a duration of every 4 seconds.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

  • Venti 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
    • Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
  • Diluc 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
    • Elemental Burst: Dawn
  • Fischl 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
    • Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
  • Qiqi 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

A-Tier Characters

  • Jean 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
    • Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
  • Keqing 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
    • Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
  • Traveller (Anemo) 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
    • Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
  • Xiangling 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
    • Elemental Burst: Pyronado
  • Razor 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
  • Xaio 
    • Element: Ameno (wind)
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
    • Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
  • Mona 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
    • Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
  • Barbara 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin 
    • Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.

B-Tier Characters

  • Traveller (Geo) 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
    • Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
  • Klee 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
    • Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
  • Chongyun 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
  • Bennett 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
    • Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage

C-Tier Characters

  • Kaeya 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
    • Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
  • Lisa 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Violet Arc 
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
  • Beidou 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
    • Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
  • Ningguang 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
    • Elemental Burst: Starshatter
  • Sucrose 
    • Element: Anemo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
    • Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
  • Xingqiu 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
    • Elemental Burst: Raincutter
  • Noelle 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Breastplate
    • Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time

D-Tier Characters

  • Amber 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
    • Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain

