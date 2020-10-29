Genshin Impact PS4 Account: Is It Possible To Link PS4 Accounts To MiHoYo? Find Out

As of now, there is no way to link PS4 account to miHoYo, only the players on PC and other platforms can cross-save in Genshin Impact. To go through with performing a cross-save in this game, players need to log on PC, iOS, or Android using the same miHoYo account login information. Continue reading to know more about account linking in PS4.

How to Link miHoYo account to PS4 for Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, in the current version of the game there is no way to link your miHoYo account PS4 to PC for Genshin Impact. Now since it's not possible to link your PS4 account to PC or mobile for Genshin Impact, it means that cross-save is not going to be available for Sony gamers.

The reason for this feature not being available for the Sony gamers, miHoYo mentioned that this is because of the restrictions for PlayStation accounts. PS4 gamers can still enjoy cross-platform multiplayer with their friends on PC, iOS, and Android, but they will not be able to share saved data.

As far as game data is concerned, those of Travelers playing on PS4 will not be transferable to iOS/Android/PC. However, regarding gameplay, Travelers playing on PS4 will be able to invite Travelers playing on other platforms to join their world in coop mode (and vice versa)! https://t.co/OYPjtwxJk1 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) August 29, 2020

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4, and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



