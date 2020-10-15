Genshin Impact Pyro Regisvine Location: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact's global release on September 28 had a huge impact on all of the gaming community worldwide. Within a short one week's time, it managed to make $60 million. This action RPG features a massive and gorgeous world based on fantasy, with lots of mysteries that are waiting to be discovered by the players. Continue reading to know all about one of such mysteries known as the 'Pyro Regisvine'.
The massive open-world map of Genshin Impact has a large abundance of main quests and side quests, which is an important part of the game as it leads the players to follow a certain path and to the finale. There are seven natural elements in this world known as - Cryo, Dendro, Hydro, Anemo, Electro, Geo and Pyro. Different characters have abilities depending on these elements.
Pyro is the element that relates to one of the biggest quests of the game. An Elite Boss known as Pyro Regisvine uses this element and burns forever with extreme rage. This boss is a fire flower who is in a rage all the time and is an elemental plant that grows underground.
The exact location of this Elite Boss can be found by the players by visiting the place towards the north-west of Liyue, which further leads towards the mountains. For being more precise, this boss lair can be visible on the Cuijue slope in the west direction of Luhua Pool.
Promo Image Credits: Screenshot From Genshin Impact