Genshin Impact Pyro Regisvine Location: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact's global release on September 28 had a huge impact on all of the gaming community worldwide. Within a short one week's time, it managed to make $60 million. This action RPG features a massive and gorgeous world based on fantasy, with lots of mysteries that are waiting to be discovered by the players. Continue reading to know all about one of such mysteries known as the 'Pyro Regisvine'.

Also read | Ryzen 5000 Processor Release Date, Price And Other Important Details

Genshin Impact Pyro Regisvine Location

Also read | FFXIV For Want Of A Memory And Resistance Weapons Upgrade Guide

The massive open-world map of Genshin Impact has a large abundance of main quests and side quests, which is an important part of the game as it leads the players to follow a certain path and to the finale. There are seven natural elements in this world known as - Cryo, Dendro, Hydro, Anemo, Electro, Geo and Pyro. Different characters have abilities depending on these elements.

Pyro is the element that relates to one of the biggest quests of the game. An Elite Boss known as Pyro Regisvine uses this element and burns forever with extreme rage. This boss is a fire flower who is in a rage all the time and is an elemental plant that grows underground.

The exact location of this Elite Boss can be found by the players by visiting the place towards the north-west of Liyue, which further leads towards the mountains. For being more precise, this boss lair can be visible on the Cuijue slope in the west direction of Luhua Pool.

Also read | FFXIV Forgotten Fragments: Follow This Full Guide To Obtain The Key Currency

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier Diluc for DPS Fischl for Support Qiqi as Healer Venti for Support

For the A Tier Barbara as Healer Chongyun for DPS Jean as Healer Keqing for DPS Mona for DPS Razor for DPS Traveler (Anemo) for Support Xiangling for DPS, Support Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier Kaeya for Support Klee for DPS Ningguang for DPS Sucrose for Support Traveler (Geo) for Support Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier Beidou for DPS Bennett for DPS, Support Lisa for Support Noelle for DPS, Healer



Also read | Oculus Quest 2 VR Games Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot From Genshin Impact