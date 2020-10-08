Genshin Impact Qiqi Build Guide: Get The Most Out Of Her Healing Ability

Just like most MMORPGs, Genshin Impact is a game where the higher the star grade or tier of a character, the harder it gets to obtain one. So knowing how to take the full advantage of every character a player ends up with is really crucial. Here you will know all about Qiki and her best build to maximize her abilities.

Genshin Impact Qiqi Build

Qiki is a character who wields a sword and has Cryo as her element. The most important characteristic is that she is best at healing. Players should mainly focus on her healing ability while going for a build around her. She can also be a decently powerful damage deal. But in this build below, her powerful healing plays an important role. For those who want an even more offensive build, they can use the Oblige artifact set instead of the below one.

Weapon

Sacrificial Sword : Damaging an opponent with any of the Elemental Skill will give the player a 40/50/60/70/80% chance to end its own CD. This can happen once every 30/26/22/18/14 seconds.

: Damaging an opponent with any of the Elemental Skill will give the player a 40/50/60/70/80% chance to end its own CD. This can happen once every 30/26/22/18/14 seconds. The Flute: Normal or Charged Attacks grant Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics enables the power of music effect of Qiki and deals 100/125/150/175/200% attack damage to all the surrounding enemies. Harmonics last up to 30 seconds, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5 seconds.

Artifact Sets

Maiden Beloved (2) Character Healing Effectiveness +15% (4) Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10 seconds.



Qiqi's Passive Talents

Life-Prolonging Methods: This is unlocked at Ascension 1. When a character under the effects of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for 8 seconds.

A Glimpse into Arcanum: This is unlocked at Ascension 4. When Qiqi hits enemies with her Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This effect can happen once every 30 seconds.

Former Life Memories: This is unlocked by itself automatically. Also, since it is an out of combat passive ability, the Former Life Memories shows the Liyue specific resources on the mini-map.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact