Genshin Impact Radish Location: Check Out The Full Guide To Get This Item

Food items are very important in Genshin Impact. These help in the making of many recipes that assist the players in various categories that include health regeneration, stamina boosts, etc, and also for the completion of many quests. One such food item in this game is Raddish. These are rich in fiber and contain various nutrients. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Genshin Impact Radish Location

Marvelous Merchandise Event is running from the 26th of October till November 02, 2020. Players will receive rewards when they deliver the requested items to the merchant Liben. On the 7th day, the merchant will request the players to bring10 Radishes.

Item Type: Cooking Ingredient

Description: Rich in fiber and nutrients. Easy to grow and harvest.

Fried Radish Balls: 2 Raddish is required

Radish Veggie Soup: 1 Raddish is required

Location Details to Find Raddish

Location 1: Found in the Wild

Radish location South of the Dawn Winery: A bunch of carrots and Radish can be obtained from the vegetable gardens south of the Dawn Winery.

Radish location in the House Near Stone Gate: The radishes here can be picked up near the lone house located at the south-east direction from the waypoint in Stone Gate.

Location 4 - Springvale

