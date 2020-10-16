Genshin Impact Rockery Location Details That You Need To Know

Genshin Impact made a staggering $60 million in its first week of release, and it is claimed that more than a gross of $100 million will be made by this game within the first month. Genshin Impact may look like other MMORPGs but it's way different from the typical ones, due to which it attracted so much attention in the gaming community worldwide. One of the reasons is the various locations that the world of Teyvat features, including the rockery basin location which is described in detail here.

Genshin Impact Rockery Location

For the players who are trying to find the Rockery location, right when they teleport to the Wanshu inn, they will be able to see this mountain right in front of them. Players just need to keep following the direction on their maps for locating it. This rockery basin will be at Guili plains.

To reach there, the nearest teleporter can be found outside Liyue harbour. But a lot of climbing will be needed for going directly from there without teleporting. After reaching here, there will be a star spot that can be investigated and mined at the left part of the ledge which is interjoined in a way. This spot is left from the direction of Liyue.

Genshin Impact Download

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each of the platforms, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier - Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support.

- Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support. For the A Tier - Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS.

- Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS. For the B Tier - Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support.

- Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support. For the C Tier - Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer.

Image Credits: Official Genshin Impact Reddit

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo