Genshin Impact Sealed Scroll Location Details You Need To Know

In Genshin Impact, the characters can ascend their current level through a magical phenomenon known as ascension. Each and every character has a different set of material requirements to achieve this level up mechanism. The Sealed scrolls can be crafted by using 3 divining scrolls which are one of the important items needed for the character ascension of Qiqi, Barbara and Klee. Continue reading to know about the properties of Sealed Scroll.
According to the Genshin Impact game lore, a Sealed Scroll is an old scroll that doesn't have much detail and clarity in its making. By following the images on it, some magical creatures can recreate a small part of its magic. These scrolls can be obtained by defeating level.40+ samachurls, and by crafting. 3 Divining scrolls are needed for crafting 1 Sealed scroll. The only way to farm them is by defeating as many samarchurls as possible. Below mentioned are the properties of this scroll.
Genshin Impact download can be easily done on PC (by going on miHoYo's official website), and on PS4, iOS, and Android by going to that device's respective online store.
