Genshin Impact Sealed Scroll Location Details You Need To Know

In Genshin Impact, the characters can ascend their current level through a magical phenomenon known as ascension. Each and every character has a different set of material requirements to achieve this level up mechanism. The Sealed scrolls can be crafted by using 3 divining scrolls which are one of the important items needed for the character ascension of Qiqi, Barbara and Klee. Continue reading to know about the properties of Sealed Scroll.

Genshin Impact Sealed Scroll Farm

According to the Genshin Impact game lore, a Sealed Scroll is an old scroll that doesn't have much detail and clarity in its making. By following the images on it, some magical creatures can recreate a small part of its magic. These scrolls can be obtained by defeating level.40+ samachurls, and by crafting. 3 Divining scrolls are needed for crafting 1 Sealed scroll. The only way to farm them is by defeating as many samarchurls as possible. Below mentioned are the properties of this scroll.

Item Type - Common Ascension Material

Rarity - 2 Stars

Also known as "Forbidden Curse Scroll"

Characters who used this scroll - Barbara, Klee and Qiqi

Weapons that use this scroll - Beginner's Protector Dragon's Bane Favonius Codex Rainslasher Recurve Bow Sacrificial Sword Skyward Spine Traveler's Handy Sword Wine and Song Wolf's Gravestone



Genshin Impact download can be easily done on PC (by going on miHoYo's official website), and on PS4, iOS, and Android by going to that device's respective online store.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Promo Image Credits: miHoYo