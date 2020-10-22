Genshin Impact Server Down - Know All About The Server Maintenance Of October 22

The latest scheduled maintenance of Genshin Impact on October 22 is going to reward players with the in-game currency known as Primogems for every hour of wait. A total of 240 Primogems can be obtained during this 4-hour long maintenance. This premium in-game currency is mainly used to get Wishes to further obtain unique items and rare high-tier playable characters. Continue reading to know all about the Genshin Impact server maintenance.

Also read | How To Become Shadow In Fortnite And Haunt Your Opponents?

Genshin Impact Server down on October 22

Dear Travelers,

To bring you the best-possible Genshin Impact experience and fix some known issues, the developers will soon perform version update maintenance, during which the servers will be down.



Check the details here: https://t.co/4NciDQ29Hx#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/9hmtuOU3MR — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 21, 2020

Update Time: 2020/10/22 07:00 – 2020/10/22 11:00 (UTC+8)

2020/10/22 07:00 – 2020/10/22 11:00 (UTC+8) How to Update Game: PC: After update maintenance is finished, re-open the launcher and click Update. After downloading the game resources, restart the game and update the game resources to continue playing. iOS/Android/PS4: After update maintenance is finished, restart the game and update the game resources to continue playing.

Compensation: Primogems ×240 (60 per hour of downtime)

Primogems ×240 (60 per hour of downtime) Eligibility: All Travelers at Adventure Rank 5 or above as of 2020/10/22 07:00.

Also read | TFT Vi Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Vi In Season 10 TFT

Genshin Impact Server Time

North American & US Server Reset Times: This runs on the Eastern Time which is -5 GMT for a central clock. The NA server reset times are as follows:

Eastern US Time: 5 am

Pacific US Time: 2 am

UK Time (GMT/BST): 10 am

Australian Time: 8 pm

New Zealand Time: 10 pm

European Server Reset Times: This runs on Central European Time, which is GMT/UTC +1 - one hour ahead of GMT. The EU server reset times are as follows:

Central European Time: 4 am CEST

GMT/BST (UK): 3 am UK Time

Australian Time: 1 pm

New Zealand Time: 3 pm

Eastern US: 10 pm Previous Day

Pacific US: 7 pm Previous Day

Asian Server Reset Times: This is set at UTC/GMT +8. One thing to mention is that these servers are for the worldwide release and China has its own separate servers. The reset times are mentioned below:

Singapore/Malaysia/Philippines: 4 am local time

Japan: 5 am Local Time

Australia: 7 am

New Zealand: 9 am

Central European Time: 10 pm previous day

UK Time: 9 pm previous day

US Eastern: 4 pm previous day

US Pacific: 1 pm previous day

Also read | TFT Moonlight Build: The Best Build Guide For Moonlight Origin

Genshin Impact Status

On October 20, miHoYo posted on their official forums about this Genshin Impact update scheduled for October 22, 2020. The main reason for this scheduled maintenance update was to fix some known game issues and give the best possible experience for the players. The servers will be down for a duration of 4 hours and 60 primogems will be rewarded for each hour of wait.

Also read | TFT Divine Build: Best Build And Counters For The Divine Origin

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo