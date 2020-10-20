Genshin Impact Server Time: Here Are All The Worldwide Server Reset Times

In Genshin Impact each of the in-game servers is always running on a different clock, this means that the reset time for each will also be different. So the players need to pick the server that they are currently playing on, and then they can check as to which server reset time fits them. One thing to keep a note of is that some of the reset times could also be of the previous day. Continue reading to know about the Genshin Impact server reset time.

Genshin Impact Server Time

North American & US Server Reset Times: This runs on the Eastern Time which is -5 GMT for a central clock. The NA server reset times are as follows:

Eastern US Time: 5 am

Pacific US Time: 2 am

UK Time (GMT/BST): 10 am

Austalian Time: 8 pm

New Zealand Time: 10 pm

European Server Reset Times: This runs on Central European Time, which is GMT/UTC +1 - one hour ahead of GMT. The EU server reset times are as follows:

Central European Time: 4 am CEST

GMT/BST (UK): 3 am UK Time

Australian Time: 1 pm

New Zealand Time: 3 pm

Eastern US: 10 pm Previous Day

Pacific US: 7 pm Previous Day

Asian Server Reset Times: This is set at UTC/GMT +8. One thing to mention is that these servers are for the worldwide release and China has its own separate servers. The reset times are mentioned below:

Singapore/Malaysia/Phillipines: 4am local time

Japan: 5am Local Time

Australia: 7am

New Zealand: 9am

Central European Time: 10pm previous day

UK Time: 9pm previous day

US Eastern: 4pm previous day

US Pacific: 1pm previous day

Genshin Impact Klee Banner

The latest banner in Genshin Impact also known as "The Sparkling Steps" Banner shows Klee who is bomb-throwing toddler with Pyro as her element. The previous banner was the Ballad of Goblets, which showed Venti. The launch date for Sparkling Steps Banner is set for October 20.

Dear Travelers:



The new event wish "Sparkling Steps" is about to begin!



〓Start Time〓

2020-10-20 18:00:00 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/H340Q1kPhw — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 18, 2020

Genshin Impact Download

PlayStation 4: Genshin Impact is available to download for free from the PlayStation Store. All you need to do is wait for the title to download and away you go.

Genshin Impact is available to download for free from the PlayStation Store. All you need to do is wait for the title to download and away you go. iOS or Android: As with the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. Those using an Apple device will find it in the App Store and Android users can download it from the Google Play Store.

As with the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. Those using an Apple device will find it in the App Store and Android users can download it from the Google Play Store. PC: PC users can download Genshin Impact from the game's official website, which also offers news, forums and information on its 24 playable characters.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo