Genshin Impact Server Time: Here Are All The Worldwide Server Reset Times

In Genshin Impact each of the in-game servers is always running on a different clock, this means that the reset time for each will also be different. So the players need to pick the server that they are currently playing on, and then they can check as to which server reset time fits them. One thing to keep a note of is that some of the reset times could also be of the previous day. Continue reading to know about the Genshin Impact server reset time.
North American & US Server Reset Times: This runs on the Eastern Time which is -5 GMT for a central clock. The NA server reset times are as follows:
European Server Reset Times: This runs on Central European Time, which is GMT/UTC +1 - one hour ahead of GMT. The EU server reset times are as follows:
Asian Server Reset Times: This is set at UTC/GMT +8. One thing to mention is that these servers are for the worldwide release and China has its own separate servers. The reset times are mentioned below:
The latest banner in Genshin Impact also known as "The Sparkling Steps" Banner shows Klee who is bomb-throwing toddler with Pyro as her element. The previous banner was the Ballad of Goblets, which showed Venti. The launch date for Sparkling Steps Banner is set for October 20.
Dear Travelers:— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 18, 2020
The new event wish "Sparkling Steps" is about to begin!
〓Start Time〓
2020-10-20 18:00:00 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/H340Q1kPhw
