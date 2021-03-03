Genshin Impact Silk Flower Location: Here Is A Location Guide To Find These Flowers

A crimson flower that blooms like the rainbow clouds in Liyue. It can be made into silky-smooth fabric. Liyue's Feiyun Commerce Guild is a giant in silk and textile manufacturing. Legend has it that Feiyun Commerce Guild has a secret Silk Flower nursery somewhere in the mainland. Nobody in the industry can rival their yield and texture. Continue reading to know about the location details for this flower.

Genshin Impact Silk Flower Location

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG that has been downloaded more than 17 million times just on mobile devices. This massively famous RPG has a lot of things to offer in the world of Teyvat. Defeating monsters, exploring the land, find new treasures and locations, freezing the water to walk on it, and a lot more. While doing all this, it is best to pick up everything that you find in your journey, as all the materials have a use. The Silk Flower is one such speciality.

The first location to find this flower is Liyue Harbor, to the east of Mt. Tianheng. Keep searching around the water that is located in the western part of the Liyue Harbor, and you will be able to see them. The second place is at the entrance and exit of the Wangshu Inn which is located in the south-west direction of the Dawn Winery. The third method is to purchase them. Ms Bai and Verr Goldet also sell silk flowers. Both have 5 in stock for 1,000 Mora each, and these refresh every two days at 4:00 AM server time. Silk Flower is used for the following character ascensions:

Hu Tao - 5 star rarity

Xingqiu - 4 star rarity

Genshin Impact Update

Update 1.4 will feature the Windblume festival along with some new characters. This Windblume festival is going to take place in Mondstadt and it could be similar to the Lantern Rite event. Here is what the players could do in the Lantern Rite event:

Complete new missions to receive BEP

A large number of story-quests to unlock valuable items like Primogems and Hero’s Wit

Side-quests to obtain Festive Fever and valuable items

A tabletop game with peace talismans and sigils rewards

Xiao lanterns that you can craft using resources

Another information is about one of the new characters, known as Rosaria. She was leaked on Twitter by @dimbreathjr and it shows some animations of a red-haired spear user. Rosaria can be seen as performing a combo, a charged attack, and a dive into the river.

Rosaria charged attack, diving and swimming animations.



Special thanks to @lumie_lumie pic.twitter.com/lfzBU81Wn8 — Dimbreath (@dimbreathjr) February 28, 2021

